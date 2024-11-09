Salt Lake Community College runners compete during the National Junior College Cross Country Championships on Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Richmond, Va. The Bruins took home the national title on both the men's and women's sides.

Salt Lake Community College swept both the men’s and women’s races Saturday at the National Junior College Cross Country Championships in Richmond, Va.

Neither competition was close; the Bruins routed the field in both races.

The women’s team, which claimed its second straight national championship, finished with 34 points, 46 points ahead of the nearest challenger, with five of the team’s runners finishing in the top 20.

Angelina Lione was fifth, Alix Crawford seventh, Angela Fernandez 11th, Elayna Loveridge 13th and Naomi Sotelo 19th.

The men’s team, second a year ago, also placed five runners in the top 20, scoring 55 points — 51 points better than runner-up Iowa Western.

The Badgers were led by JaQuavious Harris, who won the individual title for the second year in a row. Teammate Michael Moiorano was seventh, Finn Anspach 11th, Porter Whitworth 14th and Jayden Holdsworth 22nd (but 20th among teams competing for the team title).

SLCC’s cross country program, led by coach Isaac Wood, is only two years old and already the team has claimed three championships and one runner-up title.