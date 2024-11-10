Fans in the student section hold up a BYU banner during a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

BYU cheerleading coach Jocelyn Allan alleges that she was knocked out by a water bottle thrown from the stands at the conclusion of the Cougars’ 22-21 win over Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

In a post on Instagram, Allan wrote, “At the conclusion of tonight’s BYU/Utah game, a Utah fan in the table seats in the south endzone threw a water bottle and hit me directly in the head. I lost consciousness but thankfully was lowered to the ground by one of my cheerleaders. Police are going over video footage to identify the seats that it came from (we have a pretty good idea). If you saw the incident, or have any info on the family who owns that particular box, please contact me. Thank you!”

BYU’s cheer team was stationed in the southwest corner of Rice-Eccles Stadium throughout the game, including directly following the end of the contest.

After the clock hit zero, a few fans in the stadium-record crowd threw garbage onto the field, but a video of the alleged incident isn’t publicly available.

Allan could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

When reached for comment, a BYU athletics spokesperson replied, “The incident is still being reviewed, and we won’t be providing further comment right now.”

Allan has been BYU’s cheer coach since 2010.