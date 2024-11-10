Washington State wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) carries the ball while pressured by Utah State safety Jordan Vincent during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Pullman, Wash.

Utah State football’s winning ways were short lived.

The Aggies, who were coming off a win at rival Wyoming a couple of weeks ago, fell to Washington State 49-28 Saturday night in Pullman.

With the loss, USU drops to 2-7 on the season overall with three games to go — at home against Hawaii and San Diego State and on the road for the season finale against Colorado State.

Here are three takeaways from the Aggies’ latest setback.

Defensive woes won’t go away

Utah State’s defensive struggles are well-known at this point in the season, and most of the team’s losses can be pinned on the defense’s inability to slow down, let alone stop opponents.

It was more of the same against Washington State, which did whatever it wanted on offense for most of the game.

Of the 11 offensive drives WSU had in the game, seven ended in scores, all touchdowns. The Cougars finished with over 450 yards of offense and averaged seven yards per play.

On the ground or through the air, it didn’t particularly matter. Utah State couldn’t consistently slow down Washington State. The Aggies are down numerous defensive starters at this point in the season and as a result played many young players against WSU.

True freshman linebacker Tanner Williams was one of the more notable ones Saturday, but it hasn’t especially mattered who has been in the game for the Aggies. Defensively they haven’t been able to compete against the better competition they’ve faced this season, Washington State included.

Game changing-plays never materialized, despite many chances

USU’s inability to slow down the WSU offense was hampered by missed opportunities — many missed opportunities to force game-changing turnovers.

Cornerback DJ Graham had a sure-fire interception fly between his hands early in the game. Safety Ike Larsen had a chance for a pick himself a quarter later but couldn’t secure the ball and it fell incomplete.

The Aggies also forced a fumble by Washington State quarterback John Mateer that all but surely would have gone out the back of the end zone and given possession to the Aggies, but the ball was batted out instead. Then there was a penalty on USU that kept the ball in WSU’s possession.

And those were just the near game-changing plays on defense.

Quarterback Spencer Petras had multiple throws he’d like back wherein he just missed receivers for what would have been huge gains, some even surefire touchdowns.

Kyrese Rowan, Grant Page and Herschel Turner all had receptions or targets where, if Petras is a little more accurate, the Aggies do considerable damage.

Against a team like Washington State — now 8-1 and ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings — USU needed game changing plays to pull off the upset. Those plays just didn’t come.

Glimmers into the future were encouraging

With a lot of youth on the field, USU showed some glimpses into what the future of Aggie football might be, and it was encouraging.

Turner played the majority of the game as the starting running back and finished the night with 85 yards on 16 carries. A true freshman, Turner showed considerable power and elusiveness and teased star potential.

He wasn’t the only one.

Page had a career outing with seven receptions, the most by far in a single game in his career. Sophomore running back Derrick Jameson carried the ball once and it went 72 yards for a touchdown.

Fellow wide receivers Otto Tia and Jack Hestera both had their moments too.

On defense, Williams, sophomore linebacker Bronson Olevao, sophomore defensive tackle Isaiah Bruce and freshman defensive end Siolaa Lolohea each had moments as well.

Whether or not any of them is on the Utah State roster next season remains to be seen, but if they are, the Aggies have some exciting young talents who are starting to prove themselves.