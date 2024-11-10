Washington State defensive back Tyson Durant (5) and linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah (0) tackle Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Pullman, Wash.

For only the third time since the 2011 season — when the turnaround of Utah State football under Gary Andersen really took off — USU will not be playing in a bowl game this year.

The Aggies lost to No. 21 Washington State 49-28 Saturday night on the road and fell to 2-7 on the season. The latest loss all but eliminates USU from postseason contention.

It wasn’t a particularly compelling loss either, in the end. Utah State was soundly beaten, outplayed by Washington State in practically every facet of the game.

The Cougars out-gained the Aggies 465 yards to 395. WSU averaged nearly seven yards per play, while USU averaged 5.5.

The Cougars had fewer penalties (four for 50 yards compared to nine for 79 yards by USU), more first down conversions (27 for WSU compared to 21 for USU) and were better on third down (6 for 12 compared to 5 for 14).

And that is the only the tip of the iceberg.

Go down the stat sheet, and nearly everything pointed to WSU being the better team. By a significant margin.

The reality is that Washington State was and is simply a better team than Utah State at this point in the season. The current iteration of the Aggies were not up to the task of playing at the level of a good FBS opponent. Not for four quarters at least.

And yet, there was little to no dismay on the Aggies’ faces after Saturday’s game. No doom and gloom, and during the game itself there was never a hint of surrender.

USU played hard from opening kickoff to final whistle, even when WSU led by as much as 42-14 early in the fourth quarter. Look no further than sophomore running back Derrick Jameson’s 72-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds left in the game for evidence of that.

That is because the Aggies are squarely in development mode now. Utah State hasn’t moved completely beyond caring about the final results just yet, not with three Mountain West Conference games to go, but the focus is largely on development at this point — development of players, coaches and the program as a whole.

Two wins in nine games kind of necessitates that and also makes the sting of defeat a little less potent.

“It is what it is,” Utah State interim head coach Nate Dreiling said. “We are down 12 or 13 starters on both sides of the ball, so you are going to get worn down eventually, especially by a team that is ranked in the top 20.

“Our kids played their hearts out and played as good as they could for as long as they could, but eventually it was too much for them. Proud of their effort tonight and we will keep getting better.”

Being eliminated from a bowl game isn’t ideal, especially for a program like Utah State which has only recently made postseason appearances a regular thing, but Dreiling wasn’t exactly bothered by it either.

“Not at all,” he said. “We are not looking for results, we are looking to get better. We are looking for the process. It is what it is. Would it be awesome to go to a bowl game? Heck yeah. Do these kids deserve to go to one? Yeah, but that is not going to change our approach tomorrow and I think that is what we found out about this team back in the summer. We are going to be resilient no matter what the circumstances are.

He then added: “Listen, we are on an interim coach and it is a down season with only two wins and everyone is showing up playing their hearts out.”

Dreiling’s players have bought in. That much was also clear in the wake of the loss to WSU.

Said senior safety Jordan Vincent: “My mentality, our mentality, is to keep focusing on the process and the results will come, eventually. ... We have a resilient group, and though the wins aren’t coming, there is no point in the game where I look at the guys and feel like they are quitting.

“I know the guys who are out there on the field with me, and on offense and special teams, they are giving it their all, regardless of the scoreboard, regardless of the wins and losses.”

Don’t get it confused. The Aggies still want to win. That’s why a fake punt was called and executed in the game. It is why an onside kick was tried, even though it wasn’t successful. It’s why sixth year senior quarterback Spencer Petras is still playing full games at 25 years old. It is why senior running back Rahsul Faison attempted to play Saturday night on an injured knee. It is why the Aggies haven’t fielded a team comprised solely of sophomores and freshmen.

All of it meant that Utah State was competitive at times with Washington State, in the first half especially. Given the season that the Aggies have had, though, wins and losses are no longer paramount. It is about progression, development, and finding things to celebrate.

“We are not going to get where we wanted to get a the beginning of the season,” Dreiling said, “but we are still going to have special moments, and we are going to celebrate those special moments.”

Against Washington State it was Jameson’s touchdown run, on his first carry at the FBS level.

Or it was the 111 all-purpose yards from true freshman running back Herschel Turner.

Or the career outing from sophomore wide receiver Grant Page, who finished with a team-high seven receptions for 54 yards.

Whatever the bright spot, that is the focus for Utah State, even as the team is now 2-7 and won’t go bowling this year following another blowout loss.