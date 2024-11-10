Utah tight end Brant Kuithe, who returned this season after missing the majority of the 2022 season and all of the 2023 campaign with a torn ACL and setbacks during rehab, is out for the year, coach Kyle Whittingham announced.
“We lost Kuithe. Unfortunately he’s out for the year and unfortunately it looks serious,” Whittingham said.
The injury to Utah’s star tight end happened with 11:56 in the third quarter. As quarterback Brandon Rose’s pass to Munir McClain went off the receiver’s fingertips on third-and-9, Kuithe was on the ground with the injury.
“He was tackled from behind from what I heard on the play. He was running a route and didn’t even get the ball thrown to him, was tackled from behind is what I’ve been told. I haven’t obviously seen it, but that’s unfortunate,” Whittingham said.
For Kuithe, who has been at the school since 2018 and has been one of Utah’s most-productive tight ends while healthy, it’s likely a tough end to his college career.
This season, Kuithe totaled 505 yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions and added another two scores as a runner on direct snaps. During his career, the three-time All-Pac-12 selection had 183 receptions for 2,387 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding six touchdowns as a rusher.
“I feel bad for Brant. He’s battled through so much adversity since he’s been here and yeah, that’s too bad,” Whittingham said.
Kuithe is the latest Ute to suffer a season-ending injury, joining quarterback Cam Rising, receiver Money Parks, cornerback Kenan Johnson and offensive guard Michael Mokofisi.
