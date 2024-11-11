The 2024-2025 high school girls basketball season gets underway this week with the official start of the season Tuesday. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has put together capsules for every team in 3A. Every coach was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches preseason projections.

There are three new head basketball coaches in 3A this year: Jordan Blanc (Carbon), Easton Wright (Manti) and Troy Jones (Richfield).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12

1. Richfield Wildcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Troy Jones (1st year)

2023-24 record: 23-4 (first in Region 12 with a 13-1 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A

2024 postseason: Beat Emery, 56-49, in the 3A championship

2024 offense: 52.5 ppg (No. 5 in 3A)

52.5 ppg (No. 5 in 3A) 2024 defense: 39.3 ppg (No. 3 in 3A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Abbee Albrecht, Post, Sr.

Katie Anderson, G, Sr.

Jordyn Bagley, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Lilly Crane, G, Jr.

Jerzy Moon, Wing, Jr.

Hayden White, Post, Jr.

Georgia Jones, Post, Sr.

Coach comment: Richfield is coming off a remarkable 2023-24 campaign. A 3A State championship, another Region 12 championship, the graduation of seven seniors, including three all-state players, as well as the retirement of our legendary girls’ basketball coach Marc Peterson.

Our expectations as a team and program have not changed. We have a very competitive group of players returning, several of which have very limited high school varsity game experience, so we are a little green. However, they practiced tenaciously against that state championship team everyday last season. It’s a good solid group of returners.

We do have an exceptionally difficult preseason schedule against the favorites in 4A, 3A and 2A. It will be a difficult challenge for our team. It’s a schedule that should prepare us well for a very competitive Region 12 and another post season opportunity.

2. Canyon View Falcons

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Jaycee Barnhurst (8th year)

2023-24 record: 15-12 (fourth in Region 12 with a 8-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 44-23, in the 3A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 45.8 ppg (No. 10 in 3A)

45.8 ppg (No. 10 in 3A) 2024 defense: 45.9 ppg (No. 9 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Maylee Spencer, PG, Sr.

Maya Nichols, SG, Sr.

Bethanee Vargas, SG, Sr.

Emery Miles, C, Sr.

Macey Sorenson, SG, Sr.

Hadlee Farrow, SG, Sr.

Kambree Potter, SG, SF, Jr.

Payton King, SF, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Erin Hallows, PG, So.

Tayla Blackner, PF, So.

Tori Taylor, SG, So.

Coach comment: We’re extremely excited for this season at CVHS. We’re ready to get in and do the work and accomplish everything we can.

3. Emery Spartans

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Jon Faimalo (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 17-9 (tied for second in Region 12 with a 9-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 56-49, in the 3A championship

2024 offense: 58.3 ppg (No. 4 in 3A)

58.3 ppg (No. 4 in 3A) 2024 defense: 46.2 ppg (No. 10 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Kate Nielson, C, Sr.

Kali Jensen, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Saige Curtis, F, Sr.

KaBree Gordon, G, Jr.

Addie Hurst, G, Jr.

Megan Stilson, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a couple core players that have a ton of varsity experience and have played in a lot of big games. We’ll have a lot of depth and look to get after it defensively and look forward to the challenge of continuing the Spartan winning tradition.

4. Manti Templars

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Easton Wright (1st year)

2023-24 record: 8-16 (fifth in Region 12 with a 3-11 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Emery, 72-54, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 44.4 ppg (No. 12 in 3A)

44.4 ppg (No. 12 in 3A) 2024 defense: 50.8 ppg (No. 17 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

June Olsen, F, Sr.

Baylee Denton, F, Sr.

Cadee Alder, G, Sr.

Brooklyn Olson, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Anniston Stevens, G, Sr.

Jessica Larsen, G, Sr.

Brianne Dover, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited to get the season going. We have a lot of experienced girls, and we had a really solid offseason. The girls worked really hard and are excited to compete this coming year.

5. Juab Wasps

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Brady Welburn (5th year)

2023-24 record: 15-11 (tied for second in Region 12 with a 9-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Carbon, 45-30, in the 3A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 50.7 ppg (No. 6 in 3A)

50.7 ppg (No. 6 in 3A) 2024 defense: 43.2 ppg (No. 4 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Hailee Hall, C, Sr.

Grace Harmon, F, Sr.

Mollie Blankenagel, F, Jr.

Ashlyn Wright, G, Sr.

Maggie Rosenbeck, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ellisa Stoneman, G, Sr.

Dusti Draper, G, Sr.

Madi Blankenagel, G, Sr.

Coach comment: This group is hungry and ready to compete. We are excited to hoop.

6. Carbon Dinos

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Jordan Blanc (1st year)

2023-24 record: 19-8 (second in Region 12 with a 12-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 53-49, in the 3A semifinals

2024 offense: 59.3 ppg (No. 3 in 3A)

59.3 ppg (No. 3 in 3A) 2024 defense: 47.7 ppg (No. 14 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Jacie Jensen, G, Sr.

Bailey Curtis, F, Sr.

Bailey Johnson, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Maddi Ferguson, G, Sr.

Becca Swasey, F, Sr.

Sage Vea, F, Sr.

Coach comment: Looking forward to the season. Have a great group of girls that have put in a ton of work this summer.

7. Delta Rabbits

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Jordan Johnson (7th year)

2023-24 record: 6-19 (seventh in Region 12 with a 1-13 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 52-11, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 37.8 ppg (No. 16 in 3A)

37.8 ppg (No. 16 in 3A) 2024 defense: 47.6 ppg (No. 12 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Joslyn Christiansen, G, Jr.

Morgyn Beams, G, Sr.

Raynee Western, F, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Kate Jackson, G, Sr

Jaylie Taylor, G, Sr

Raygan Callister, G, Jr

Meloni Jacobson, G, Jr

Fallon Johnson, G, Fr

Madi Eliason, G, Fr

Kylan Bunker, G, So.

Javree Dutson, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We are excited to get to work this season. We have a great group of girls that have worked hard and enjoying competing together. It should be a fun season.

8. North Sanpete Hawks

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Tyler Schlappi (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 7-17 (sixth in Region 12 with a 2-12 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 60-53, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 38.1 ppg (No. 14 in 3A)

38.1 ppg (No. 14 in 3A) 2024 defense: 53.1 ppg (No. 18 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Evey Kendall, SF, Sr.

Brooklyn Larsen, F, Sr.

Madi Johansen, F, Sr.

Sadie Job, G, Sr.

Malia Schlappi, G, So.

Elsie Bailey, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Halie Eliason, G, Jr.

McKenzie Madsen, G, So.

Ava Gardiner, C, So.

Coach comment: Going into my second year I’m excited to be back. We will miss our three seniors from last year but have some seniors coming in that have some experience mixed with our young kids I’m hopeful we will improve on our win total from last year.

Region 13

1. Grantsville Cowboys

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Megan Vera (12th year)

2023-24 record: 23-3 (first in Region 13 with a 10-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Emery, 43-41, in the 3A semifinals

2024 offense: 60.2 ppg (No. 2 in 3A)

60.2 ppg (No. 2 in 3A) 2024 defense: 37.9 ppg (No. 1 in 3A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Baylee Lowder, G, Sr

Avery Allred, F, Sr

Kodee Williams, G, Sr

Renn White, G, Sr

Afton Orgill, G, Sr

Emmy Butler, F, So.

Alexis Egbert, F, Sr

Saydee Thornton, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sadee Castagno, G, So.

Kaylin Elton, F, Jr.

Haizlee Hall, G, So.

Coach comment: We’ve had a productive off-season where players developed and the program increased it’s depth. Grantsville Girls Basketball has a lot of unfinished business from past years and has a lot to prove. So there will be no focus on rankings, the favorites, or some golden prize at the end of February and instead, we will put our heads down, stick with the work and the fight to win the day, every single day like the underdogs that we are. It’s been a great run with our seniors. We love them and want them to reach their potential. They are supported by some very good underclassmen who have a dog like mentality when it comes to work and physicality. Our pre-region schedule is as tough as it’s ever been and these girls have earned the challenge. Being a player lead team, with an underdog mentality will be the keys to our season. We know the girls have it in them and cannot wait to be along for the ride.

2. Morgan Trojans

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Sterling Mack (7th year)

2023-24 record: 10-13 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Juab, 72-58, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 49.7 ppg (No. 7 in 3A)

49.7 ppg (No. 7 in 3A) 2024 defense: 50.7 ppg (No. 16 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Eva Birkeland

Keira Brewer

Alexis Burt

Ashley Burt

Coach comment: This is a very determined group for not only wanting to win basketball games but to also be successful in life. This offseason was a pretty good one; however, we still have lots of work to put in before the season tips off. With that, I am very impressed with the leadership I’ve had a chance to witness from all of the players this offseason. The TOGETHERNESS up to this point has been on point. They’re all very supportive of each other when they’re in the gym but, the support for their surroundings away from basketball has been very neat to witness and be a part of. This group of girls are all willing to accept everyone’s goods and bads which that is why I am very excited for this upcoming season no matter the outcomes of each game. This type of approach to life will for sure give our team and any other team in any other sport at any level a high percentage chance to be a very competitive team in any league they’re a part of. Also, this type of outlook on life gives us all a better chance to just make life easier as a whole for ourselves and for our circle. I mean, that’s what this whole sports thing is about anyways; going through some ups and downs to help us deeply understand the true meanings to the words adversity and resilience from past experiences. Wins and losses only go so far in this life we live so the main goal this year is that we make sure we are giving high fives, praises and helping each other up with no second guessing especially when things don’t seem to be in our favor. If we can continue to not point fingers and to not play the blame game, we will give ourselves a really good chance to compete for that #1 spot at the end of the year. I hope that all teams have this same type of approach because then, that makes every game more meaningful and would set Utah girls basketball apart from all of the other states. Furthermore, I’d like to thank you and your entire team, family for doing all of the stuff that needs to get done so I can coach and the players can play on the game days that’s set. Shoutout to the officials as well because their job is very hard. Lastly, great job to all of the parents for getting their child, children to this stage in their lives. I salute all of you for making this work. Now, let’s throw that ball up and run it.

3. South Summit Wildcats

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Matt Mapstone (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 14-10 (third in Region 13 with a 5-5 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Summit Academy, 51-42, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 48.7 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

48.7 ppg (No. 8 in 3A) 2024 defense: 47.6 ppg (No. 13 in 3A)

Returning starters: Five

Returning contributors:

Emma Broadbent, 21 ppg, 18 rpg

Mariah Bowen, 10 ppg 3 apg

Ruby Clegg, 5 ppg

Maklee Woolstenhulme, 6.5 rpg

Coach comment: Looking forward to a competitive season with this experienced group.

4. Union Cougars

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Camie Oakey (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 7-18 (fourth in Region 13 with a 4-6 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Carbon, 65-38, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 40 ppg (No. 13 in 3A)

40 ppg (No. 13 in 3A) 2024 defense: 50.3 ppg (No. 15 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Lydia Hoschouer, G, Sr.

Stella Price, F, Sr.

Payzlei Parrish, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Haylee Moynier, F, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a young group who is ready to compete. We hope to build on the growth we saw last year and compete at a high level.

5. Ogden Tigers

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Andy Blodgett (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 7-17 (fifth in Region 13 with a 3-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Ben Lomond, 35-31, in the 3A first round

2024 offense: 37.8 ppg (No. 15 in 3A)

37.8 ppg (No. 15 in 3A) 2024 defense: 47.3 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

Returning starters: Four

Returning contributors:

Megan Beus, G, Jr.

Taylor Duke, Post, Jr.

Lauretta Taukiuvea, Post, Jr.

Salote Tonga, Post, Jr.

Jill Wood, Post, Jr.

Lilyena Gonzalez, G, So.

Key newcomers:

Renee Brockbrader, Post, Sr.

Mindy Frost, G, Sr.

Macy Vine, G, Sr.

Ashley Davis, G, Jr.

Julia Draper, G, Jr.

Hazel Nadolski, Post, Fr.

Coach comment: Last year, we had times in which no gal on the varsity floor had a driver’s license, so we were extremely young and inexperienced. For 2025, we’re still young, but now far more experienced.

We are big and strong in the paint, which, in a guard-heavy Region 13, should hopefully create some positive mismatches for us. We feel like we have the right playmakers and 3-point shooters on the perimeter to compliment our paint game.

We are returning six gals who started or played significant varsity minutes last year. This will be a great building year where hopefully we taste success in the classroom and on the floor.

Once again, 3A Girls Basketball will be one of the most competitive and fun classifications to watch. Don’t be fooled by the small school label.

6. Ben Lomond Scots

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Aaron VanBeekum (2nd year)

2023-24 record: 7-17 (sixth in Region 13 with a 0-10 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Richfield, 61-30, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 35.1 ppg (No. 18 in 3A)

35.1 ppg (No. 18 in 3A) 2024 defense: 45.7 ppg (No. 8 in 3A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Aleia Huff, F, C, Sr.

Claudia Avina, G, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Peyton Huff, G, Fr.

Brooklyn Richie, F, C, Jr.

Aliyah Gonzalez, F, C, Jr.

Ava Southworth, G, Jr.

MacKyah Tuck, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We will be very young this year. We graduated eight seniors from last year and lost a major varsity contributor to a season ending knee injury. We will only have two players with varsity experience. It will definitely be a rebuild year but the attitudes of the girls are amazing and there will be no quit. Our focus will be on the controllables — our effort and attitude.

Region 14

1. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Josh Pike (7th year)

2023-24 record: 17-9 (first in Region 14 with a 8-0 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Emery, 55-45, in the 3A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 60.3 ppg (No. 1 in 3A)

60.3 ppg (No. 1 in 3A) 2024 defense: 45.4 ppg (No. 7 in 3A)

Returning starters: None

Returning contributors:

Elyah Ocampo, G., Jr.

Makena Gardner, G., Jr.

Achol Daw, G/P, Sr.

Jenny Analjok, G/P, Jr.

Jane Analjok, G/P., Jr.

Kiki Booker, G., Sr.

Elyssia Gallardo, G., Jr.

Sequoia Lopez, G/P, Sr.

Bella Haile, P., Sr.

Alexa Melchor, G, Jr.

Jazzy Zenner, G/P, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Lyvia Candilora, G, Fr.

Maddie Daw, G, Fr.

Munah. Doe, G/P, Fr.

Amelia Fletcher, P, Jr.

Chole. Garnder, G, Fr.

Jade. Aragon, G, Fr.

Maddie Evens, G/P, Fr.

Sienna Love, G/P, Fr.

Tess Jacobsen, G, So.

Jackie Gonzalez, G, Jr.

Coach comment: Exciting year for the bulldogs, We have a challenging preseason. returning a few players from last year, which will help us compete. Should have a good idea where we stand by season opener. Best of luck to all players and coaches this year. Stay healthy and positive.

2. Layton Christian Eagles

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Jarrod Hoagland (3rd year)

2023-24 record: 11-12 (tied for second in Region 14 with a 5-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Canyon View, 37-31, in the 3A second round

2024 offense: 44.7 ppg (No. 11 in 3A)

44.7 ppg (No. 11 in 3A) 2024 defense: 38 ppg (No. 2 in 3A)

Returning starters: Two

Returning contributors:

Ava Smith, F, Jr.

Penelope Arroyo, G, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sarah Ledio, G, So.

Ruby Knight, Paris, C, Jr.

Fabiana Lopez, G, Jr.

Coach comment: We have a young team this year that is excited to learn, develop and work hard. It will be fun to watch the new girls mix in with our two returning starters from last season. I know these Eagles are hungry and ready for the great competition they will be facing.

3. Summit Academy Bears

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Josh Archuleta (6th year)

2023-24 record: 16-10 (tied for second in Region 14 with a 5-3 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Grantsville, 55-31, in the 3A quarterfinals

2024 offense: 47.8 ppg (No. 9 in 3A)

47.8 ppg (No. 9 in 3A) 2024 defense: 43.6 ppg (No. 5 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three

Returning contributors:

Avery Backus, G, Sr.

Kita Holmes, G, Sr.

Sierra Johnson, F, Jr

Syd Orme, G, So

Key newcomers:

Reagan Morgan, G, Jr

Vanessa Mansfield, G, Jr

Coach comment: We have plenty of experience to replace from last year’s run, but I believe we have a group that is hungry to get it to work. This is an amazing group to be around with our seniors leading the way and we are looking forward to this upcoming season.

4. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Ashley McKray (8th year)

2023-24 record: 3-21 (tied for fourth in Region 14 with a 1-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Union, 54-32, in the 3A first round

2024 offense: 29 ppg (No. 19 in 3A)

29 ppg (No. 19 in 3A) 2024 defense: 53.2 ppg (No. 19 in 3A)

Returning starters: Three

Additional info not provided

5. Providence Hall Patriots

2024-25 Schedule

Head Coach: Brittany Anderson (4th year)

2023-24 record: 9-15 (tied for fourth in Region 14 with a 1-7 record)

2024 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A

2024 postseason: Lost to Delta, 50-45, in the 3A first round

2024 offense: 36 ppg (No. 17 in 3A)

36 ppg (No. 17 in 3A) 2024 defense: 44.5 ppg (No. 6 in 3A)

Returning starters: One

Returning contributors:

Ireland Anderson is our only returning varsity starter. She is a senior this year. As a point, SG she will take on a huge role in leading out the younger players and showing them the ropes.

Key newcomers: