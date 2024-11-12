University of Utah police announced they have arrested and charged 18-year-old William Gardner on “a charge of assault, a Class A misdemeanor.”

Gardner, who is not a University of Utah student, is charged with “throwing a water bottle onto the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium that struck a member of the BYU cheerleading team during the Utah-BYU football game Nov. 9,” police say.

A video, shot by Cougar fan Jessica Hellewell and obtained by the Deseret News, shows BYU cheer coach Jocelyn Allan being struck in the head by a water bottle thrown by a fan at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the conclusion of BYU’s 22-21 win over Utah. Allan collapsed to the ground as a BYU cheerleader rushed to her aid.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

In a post on Instagram, Allan shared her experience, saying that she lost consciousness due to being hit by the water bottle.

“At the conclusion of tonight’s BYU/Utah game, a Utah fan in the table seats in the south endzone threw a water bottle and hit me directly in the head,” Allan wrote. “I lost consciousness but thankfully was lowered to the ground by one of my cheerleaders. Police are going over video footage to identify the seats that it came from (we have a pretty good idea). If you saw the incident, or have any info on the family who owns that particular box, please contact me. Thank you!”

Allan and the BYU cheer team were stationed on the southwest side of Rice-Eccles Stadium throughout the game and in the immediate aftermath of the Cougars’ rivalry game win.