Make that three wins in a row for BYU basketball.

The Cougars dominated Queens from tipoff to the final buzzer in 99-55 fashion Wednesday night, moving to 3-0 on the young season.

3 takeaways

BYU couldn’t have asked for a better start. Kevin Young’s squad raced to a 28-2 lead after the game’s first nine minutes and never looked back, forcing 15 turnovers and holding Queens to just a 34.5% shooting mark from the field.

Dawson Baker and Trevin Knell both bounced back in a major way. The pair of veteran guards, who had been rather unimpressive in BYU’s first two outings, led the Cougars’ offensive charge by exploding for a combined 38 points and 10 made 3-pointers against the Royals.

BYU absolutely punished Queens on the glass. The Cougars won the rebounding battle by an eye-popping 59-22 margin, with 21 of their boards coming on the offensive end of the floor. Keba Keita notched his second consecutive double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Fouss Traore added another 12 boards with five assists as well.