The gym in the Dumke Gymnastics Center is pictured during a ribbon-cutting event at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

On Jan. 3, the University of Utah’s women’s gymnastics team will open its season at the Huntsman Center against Utah State.

There will be plenty of fanfare, as always, when the Red Rocks compete that Friday night.

For Grace McCallum, Amelie Morgan, Jaylene Gilstrap and Jaedyn Rucker, it will be the beginning of the end.

All are entering their final season with Utah, which begs the question — who do the Red Rocks have in the wings to replace two Paris Olympians, an NCAA national champion and more?

It won’t be all on these gymnasts, but on Wednesday, Utah announced its 2025 signing class.

For now, the class has three gymnasts, including a five-star recruit, a four-star recruit and a three-star recruit, who is a Utah native.

Who is Bailey Stroud?

The headliner in the Red Rocks’ latest signing class is Stroud, a five-star recruit per College Gym News.

An Indiana native — Utah’s Midwest pipeline remains very much alive — Stroud was injured for much of 2023 and was something of an unknown as a recruit because of it.

In 2024, though, she erupted onto the scene and made a major leap in recruit rankings, from a three-star to a five-star.

She is a multi-time national champion after she tied for first place in the all-around competition and on balance beam at the Level 10 championships this year.

College Gym News has Stroud ranked as the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2025 class nationally.

Stroud’s strengths lie on the intricate events — balance beam and uneven bars — though her work on floor exercise isn’t to be overlooked.

“Bailey Stroud has the artistry, skills, and execution to be a top-scoring NCAA gymnast on any event,” Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf said in a release. “As the 2024 national all-around champion, we can expect Bailey to continue to provide immediate depth on all four events. Her work ethic and focus is evident in the precision she demonstrates on each skill.”

Who is Norah Christian?

A one-time commit to the University of Washington, Christian is rated a top 50 recruit nationally by CGN, No. 26 among four-star recruits.

A Washington native, Christian is known especially for her work on floor, though she has demonstrated considerable potential on both bars and vault.

A former senior Elite gymnast, Christian has competed across the country in some of the more notable competitions, including at the 2024 U.S. gymnastics championships.

Christian has the chance to be a multi-event athlete as a Red Rock, though, given Utah’s depth, that may not happen immediately.

“Red Rock fans are going to love watching Norah Christian perform her powerful gymnastics skills,” Dockendorf said. “She has bar elements that very few gymnasts in the country are doing and a menu of E tumbling passes to choose from. With her drive and experience at the elite level, we anticipate Norah to play a significant role in multiple events her first year.”

Who is Sage Curtis?

A Riverton, Utah native, Curtis is rated a three-star recruit by CGN.

Known especially for her vault — she scored a perfect 10 on the event this year and also won a national title — Curtis is a powerful athlete who should quickly endear herself to Red Rocks supporters.

“Sage Curtis is a powerhouse and it is going to be electric to watch her perform in front of her home crowd,” Dockendorf said. “As the 2024 national vault champion, she brings a massive 10.0 start value (vault) that she scored a perfect 10.0 on this season. Sage will also make a huge contribution to our depth on beam and floor with her big difficulty and high energy.”

A lifelong Red Rocks fan, Curtis has shown real potential on beam too.

She trained at Olympus Gymnastics, the same gym as current Utah freshman Avery Neff.