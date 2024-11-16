Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) dunks on the Stanford Cardinal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Branden Carlson is headed to the NBA.

Carlson, the former Bingham High and University of Utah star, was signed Saturday by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 7-foot, 220-pound Carlson had begun this season — his rookie year as a professional — in the NBA G League with Raptors 905, the affiliate team of the Toronto Raptors.

There, he had averaged 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in the early going of the season. The Thunder, however, are in desperate need of big bodies, as Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams are all injured.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the deal is a one-year, standard contract. Thus, it is likely Carlson will start playing for the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate team, once the Thunder’s frontcourt injury woes subside.

Carlson, 25, had a standout collegiate career at Utah, most notably becoming the school’s all-time blocks leader. He signed a two-way contract with the Raptors in early July and then played extremely well for them in NBA Summer League, averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game over five games.

The Thunder entered Saturday’s NBA games with the best record in the league’s Western Conference at 11-2, a half-game up on the Golden State Warriors.

Only the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (14-0) have a better record in the league.