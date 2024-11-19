Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard tries to get past Houston Rockets' Jeff Green during the first half of a game Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.

It was “Dame Time” once again on Monday as Damian Lillard scored a late-game layup to get his Milwaukee Bucks a win over the Houston Rockets.

Lillard’s game winner, a driving layup with 3.9 seconds left on the clock, enabled the Weber State alum to end an up-and-down-game on a high note.

“In those moments, you’ve got to stay aggressive, you’ve got to keep attacking. ... You’ve got to impose your will. You’ve got to be who you are,” Lillard said in his postgame interview.

Lillard had 18 points and 10 assists in the Bucks-Rockets game, but it was a bad shooting night for him overall.

He went 6-for-18 on field goal attempts, missing all six of his shots from behind the arc.

Lillard referenced some bad shooting moments during his postgame interview, but said he didn’t let them psych him out when he had a chance to win the game.

“I knew that I gotta make a play and, you know, I gotta make it with confidence and to live with whatever happens. Sometimes it goes, sometimes it doesn’t, and tonight it went,” he said.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers praised Lillard during his postgame press conference, saying that Lillard is the kind of player you go to in close games even when they’re having an off night.

“Dame just has great courage,” he said.

Rivers added, “Whether he’s on fire or not, he just has this thing in him that he believes that he should take the last shot and make the last shot, and he does it over and over.”

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo also praised Lillard after the game.

“I think he’s one of the best to ever do it — like finishing the game,” Antetokounmpo said, per ESPN.

The 5-9 Bucks next play on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls.