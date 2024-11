Mountain Crest’s Hadli Barrera (24) moves the ball down the field while being guarded by Timpanogos midfielder Madisyn Searle (18) during the 4A girls soccer state championship game between Mountain Crest and Timpanogos at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Mountain Crest won the championship game over Timpanogos 3-1.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Hadli Barerra, Mountain Crest, F, Sr.

Led Mountain Crest to 4A state title with 34 goals and 16 assists.

4A Playoff MVP

Summer Sofonia, Mountain Crest, Def., Sr.

1 of 15 Hadli Barerra, Mountain Crest 2 of 15 Kyleigh Hastings, Green Canyon 3 of 15 Haley Hutchins, Timpanogos 4 of 15 Kamri Yergensen, Desert Hills 5 of 15 Lauren Kindt, Park City 6 of 15 Malia Jessop, Timpanogos 7 of 15 Chloe Sadler, Green Canyon 8 of 15 Caroline Retzer, Park City 9 of 15 Capriel Winder, Green Canyon 10 of 15 Summer Sofonia, Mountain Crest 11 of 15 Bentli Barerra, Mountain Crest 12 of 15 Macie Hoskins, Snow Canyon 13 of 15 Georgia King, Timpanogos | Amanda Peterson Photography 14 of 15 Hadley Glenn, Mountain Crest 15 of 15 Emily Begero, Timpanogos

4A First Team

Forwards

Kyleigh Hastings, Green Canyon, Sr. — 32 goals, 14 assists

Haley Hutchins, Timpanogos, Sr. — 20 goals, 12 assists

Kamri Yergensen, Desert Hills, Jr. — 11 goals, 18 assists

Lauren Kindt, Park City, Sr. — 8 goals, 14 assists

Midfielders

Malia Jessop, Timpanogos, Sr. — 29 goals, 18 assists

Chloe Sadler, Green Canyon, So. — 21 goals, 19 assists

Caroline Retzer, Park City, Sr. — 13 goals, 5 assists

Capriel Winder, Green Canyon, Sr. — 10 goals, 6 assists

Defenders

Summer Sofonia, Mountain Crest, Sr. — Shutdown defender

Bentli Barerra, Mountain Crest, Sr. — Contributed at both ends of field

Macie Hoskins, Snow Canyon, Sr. — 280 steals, 3 goals

Georgia King, Timpanogos, Sr. — 3-year starter, 8 goals, 2 assists

Keepers

Hadley Glenn, Mountain Crest, Sr. — 19-1 record in goal

Emily Begero, Timpanogos, Sr. — 17 shutouts, 3-year starter

1 of 14 Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs 2 of 14 Ashley Leavitt, Pine View 3 of 14 Katelyn Jensen, Green Canyon 4 of 14 Jolee Irvin, Snow Canyon | heidi wilstead 5 of 14 Kate Garrett, Crimson Cliffs 6 of 14 Keagan Grange, Ridgeline 7 of 14 Emie Major, Stansbury 8 of 14 Sydnee Crowton, Snow Canyon | heidi wilstead 9 of 14 Onyx Kennington, Logan 10 of 14 Ava Talaeai, Murray 11 of 14 Hailey Olsen, Park City 12 of 14 Reagan Brown, Ridgeline 13 of 14 June Joseph, Jordan 14 of 14 Alaya Malone, Uintah

4A Second Team

Forwards

Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr.

Katelyn Jensen, Green Canyon, Sr.

Jolee Irvin, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Midfielders

Kate Garrett, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

Keagan Grange, Ridgeline, Jr.

Emie Major, Stansbury, Jr.

Sydnee Crowton, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Defenders

Onyx Kennington, Logan, Sr.

Ava Talaeai, Murray, Sr.

Hailey Olsen, Park City, So.

Reagan Brown, Ridgeline, So.

Keepers

June Joseph, Jordan, So.

Alaya Malone, Uintah, Sr.

4A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Abby Hanton, Park City, Sr.

Lottie Smith, Snow Canyon, Jr.

Whitney Powelson, Stansbury, So.

Emma Glenn, Uintah, Jr.

Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, So.

Chloe Chambers, Green Canyon, Sr.

Maddie Verhoef, Mountain Crest, So.

Midfielders

Lillia Erickson, Desert Hills, Sr.

Julie Groenning, Murray, Sr.

Makaydi Jenks, Ridgeline, Sr.

Janessa Esquivel, Bear River, Sr.

Tylee Nielson, Cedar High, Jr.

Carly Knudsen, Desert Hills, Sr.

Defenders

Raeley Searle, Timpanogos, Jr.

Abby Egbert, Orem, Sr.

Maisey Miller, West Field, Sr.

Ingrid Haberstick, Green Canyon, Sr.

Ashley Hamblin, Mountain View, Sr.

Maddi Corbridge, Sky View, Sr.

Keepers

Livi Johnson, Park City, Sr.

Cambia Simper, Cedar, Sr.

Sabrina McCarter, Mountain View, Sr.