Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs through the line as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024.

Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the SEC, is unapologetic in the efforts he makes to strengthen the image of his conference’s member schools.

In the process of doing that once again on Thursday, Sankey unwittingly bolstered BYU’s case for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Early Thursday, Sankey posted a graphic on X that ranked each of the top 15 teams in this week’s CFP rankings by strength of schedule according to the average of three different metrics).

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The top six teams are all in the SEC — Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Texas. Those six teams are ranked Nos. 10, 7, 11, 15, 9 and 3, respectively, in the CFP rankings.

“Interesting to read analysis from others as they examine “strength of schedule” in college football…it does seem there is a trend to be identified…,” Sankey wrote.

Here’s where the BYU part comes in. Just below Texas in the strength of schedule rankings are the Cougars, who are No. 14 in this week’s CFP rankings after losing to Kansas last Saturday.

Most notably, BYU has a win over SMU, which is No. 13 in this week’s rankings and has gone undefeated outside of that game.

Several college football analysts noted BYU’s presence in Sankey’s post.

Sankey’s post also appeared to be a shot at the Big Ten Conference, which has the Nos. 1, 2, 4 and 5 teams in this week’s rankings (Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana), but those teams are Nos. 8, 9, 10 and 15 when ranked among the top 15 according to strength of schedule using the metrics Sankey employed.

The top 15 of this week’s CFP rankings are as follows:

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Miami

9. Ole Miss

10. Georgia

11. Tennessee

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M