The NCAA transfer portal opens Dec. 9 and stays open until Dec. 28.

During that window, college football players from across the country can — and many will — enter their names into the portal and begin the search for a new program to call home.

Utah State has been hit especially hard by defections to the portal over the last couple of years and the Aggies have had to utilize the portal to great effect to rebuild their team multiple times now.

Whether that trend continues remains to be seen, but here are all the 2024-25 Aggies who’ve decided to move on from Utah State and try their luck elsewhere, as well as all the players who’ve committed to join Utah State next season after leaving their now former programs.

This list will be updated regularly.

Collin Vaughn

Defensive tackle

Graduate senior

6-foot-2, 285 pounds

Vaughn spent only this past season with the Aggies and played in only one game — in the season opener against Robert Morris — without recording a statistic. Previously, he played three seasons at the NAIA level at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and spent the 2023-24 season at the Division II level at Limestone University in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Utah State transfer portal commitments