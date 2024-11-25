BYU football coach Kalani Sitake wanted to move past the Cougars’ 28-23 loss to Arizona State last weekend and on to Saturday night’s regular-season finale against Houston in which around 20 seniors will be honored, but he didn’t always get his wish on Monday during his weekly press briefing.

As if the ending in Tempe wasn’t wild and crazy enough, on Sunday night a video recording, purporting to be from BYU’s locker room that contained profanities, was posted on social media by Salt City Sports.

It was not clear who recorded the video/audio, or who provided it to the entity that posted it that calls itself “Everything Utes, Jazz, UtahHC” in its profile.

But when Sitake was asked if it was a concern that the apparently “leaked” recording was taken outside the locker room, presumably by someone not affiliated with BYU, he acknowledged that it could be.

“Yeah, the Big 12 is looking into it,” Sitake said. “They are reviewing everything that happened in the game, from on the field when the game happened, to the penalties, to all these different things, to the incompletion or completion with Chase Roberts (inside the 5-yard line) — all those things. They are handling all that, and even the recording.”

Although replays clearly showed Roberts made the catch around the 2-yard line, he was not given credit for it in the official stats distributed postgame, and had not as of 2 p.m. MST Monday. It went down in the books as an incomplete pass.

Obviously, that a private speech taking place inside BYU’s locker room that could have been beneficial to the opposition if it were more related to game strategy had been recorded, it would be a major concern, Sitake agreed.

“So they are looking into all of that stuff and they will deal with it. I trust the Big 12 leadership, and just let them handle that,” he said. “I am more focused on what we can do this week, and what we can do today. And make sure that we perform a lot better than we did last weekend.”

Later in the press briefing, when he was asked what the Big 12 “looking into” the situation might entail, Sitake again downplayed his concern and said his focus this week will remain on the seniors and sending them out the right way.

“I don’t know. I didn’t really check into it. I just trust the Big 12, and the leadership, and for them to look into things. The game is done,” Sitake said. “So I am not like sitting here complaining about anything. We just gotta move on.

“That is their job to look into stuff and see was it done, was everything done the right way?” He continued. “And I will let them handle that. I will handle what I can control, which is getting the team ready to roll. ...

“So that’s kinda the goal. Let the Big 12 leadership handle everything else, but we are going to be focused on our next opponent.”

BYU offensive lineman Connor Pay was also asked about the “leaked audio” on Monday during the video conference and spoke as if he believed it came from an ASU employee.

“Well, it made me want to run through a wall around 11:30 last night when I heard it again on my TikTok,” Pay said. “Obviously, not super appropriate to have an employee of the school you are at take a video of a private team moment like that. But at the end of the day, honestly, we don’t care that much.”

Sitake on USU’s interest in BYU DC Jay Hill

Also on Sunday, Mike Wittmann of Mountain West Connection reported on X that BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill is one of four finalists for the vacant Utah State head coaching job. Wittmann tweeted that a current Mountain West Conference head coach is another finalist.

Asked how he handles the situation when his assistant coaches are approached for other jobs, Sitake noted that it is nothing new for Hill to be sought after by other institutions.

“Reports of Jay Hill possibly being the head coach (somewhere else) have been around since he first showed up here Day 1. So he is very capable of being an amazing head coach anywhere that would want him,” Sitake said. “I am going to do everything in my power to keep him here, because I love having him around. He is a great advisor to me, and a great coach. He is part of the family.

“But it makes sense. We have a lot of candidates to be head coaches on our staff. So that means we are doing some things right, and as long as we keep that going (I am happy),” Sitake continued. “I hope we can have candidates for head coaching jobs that are mentioned every year. This year is no different, especially with him.”

Starting BYU middle linebacker Harrison Taggart left the BYU-ASU game in the first half with an injury and did not return to the game. Redshirt freshman Miles Hall mostly played in Taggart’s place.

Sitake said Taggart, a Corner Canyon High product who transferred from Oregon, is “doubtful” to play vs. Houston but is not out for the long term.

“It is sad because Harry is playing such great football. But it is not season-ending. We are hoping to get him back soon, but I think this week will be a stretch,” Sitake said. “We will have to see how he progresses, even from yesterday to today. So never say never. But man, he is so important to us and our program, I just don’t want to put him in harm’s way.”