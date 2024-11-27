North Sevier High School's Swayzee Mason was voted the Deseret News 2A Player of the Year.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Swayzee Mason, North Sevier, S, Sr.

0.231 HItting percentage, 1.6 kills per set, 9.2 assists per set, 1.1 blocks per game, 2.1 digs per set, I think she is the best setter in the state!!

1 of 8 Swayzee Mason, North Sevier 2 of 8 Trey Torgerson, North Sevier 3 of 8 Paige Felder, Parowan 4 of 8 Cale Torgerson, North Sevier 5 of 8 Ellie Stephens, North Summit 6 of 8 Rylee Little, Kanab 7 of 8 Taylen Yardley, Parowan 8 of 8 Hazlyn Murdock, North Summit

2A First Team

Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, OH, Sr. — 0.303 Hitting percentage, 4.8 kills per set, 59 aces, 1.5 blocks per game, 2.12 receive rating, highest on the team, Both Trey and Cale are super strong players and have strengths in different areas!!]

Paige Felder, Parowan, OH, Sr. — 595 kills, .371 Hitting Percentage, 73 Aces, 274 Digs, 69 blocks, 2.12 SR Rating, Commited to play at Mizzou in the SEC]

Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, OH, Sr. — 0.323 Hitting percentage, 4.3 kills per set, 65 aces, 1.1 blocks per game, 247 digs, 2.7 per set leads the team, 2nd best serve recieve on team]

Ellie Stephens, North Summit, MH/OH, So. — 345 kills .341% 4th in 2A, 67 blocks 4th in 2A, 238 digs, Hit for .389 at state had 43 kills and 17 blocks at state]

Rylee Little, Kanab, MH, Jr. — 39.9 kill/hitting% (#4 in region), 280 kills, 94 blocks (#2 in region). Made All-Region team. Smart & effective player.]

Taylen Yardley, Parowan, OH, Sr. — 352 Kills, 35.4 Kill Percentage, 2.3 SR Rating, 300 Digs, 73 Aces, Committed to play at Gillette College]

Hazlyn Murdock, North Summit, MB, Sr. — 271 Kills, .358% 2nd in 2A, 61 blocks 157 digs, 47 aces, Hit for .404 at state 34 kills and 7 blocks at state]

1 of 7 Hartlynn Richins, North Summit 2 of 7 Savannah Bateman, Kanab 3 of 7 Kinsey Parsons, South Sevier 4 of 7 Kate Smith, North Summit | Kennedy Garfield Photography 5 of 7 Laiken Bigelow, South Sevier 6 of 7 Kenidie Fowler, Enterprise 7 of 7 Sadie Hallows, North Sevier

2A Second Team

Hartlynn Richins, North Summit, OH, Sr.

Savannah Bateman, Kanab, OH, Sr.

Kinsey Parsons, South Sevier, OH, Jr.

Kate Smith, North Summit, S, So.

Laiken Bigelow, South Sevier, RS/S, Sr.

Kenidie Fowler, Enterprise, OH, Jr.

Sadie Hallows, North Sevier, L, Sr.

2A Third Team

Ruby Peterson, Enterprise, S, Sr.

Kinley Phelps, South Sevier, L, Sr.

Emilie Gilberg, Kanab, L, Sr.

Daynna Anderson, North Sevier, MB, Sr.

Averie Gilson, San Juan, L, Jr.

Lizzie Randall, St. Joseph, RS/S, Sr.

Keezie Flannery, San Juan, S, Jr.

2A Honorable Mention

Morgann McPherson, San Juan, OH, Jr.

Marley Olive, Draper APA, S, So.

Olivia Bassett, Millard, MB, Jr.

Brynlee Huff, Salt Lake Academy, OH, Sr.

Kira Grant, Duchesne, S, Jr.

Haven Syrett, Kanab, S, Sr.

Lulu Murphy, Rowland Hall, L, Sr.

Kinley Jenson, South Sevier, MB, Sr.

Chezney Farnsworth, Duchesne, OH/MH, Sr.

Quinn Knopp, Maeser Prep, MB, Jr.

Juliana Netherton, St. Joseph, RS/S, Sr.