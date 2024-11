Orem and Ridgeline in the 4A high school volleyball playoffs at UVU in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Kambri Kuhni, Orem, MB, Sr.

Led Orem to state title 226 Kills with a .371 hitting percentage. Added 16 solo blocks, 58 block assists.

1 of 8 Kambri Kuhni, Orem | Brad Storrs 2 of 8 Sarah Page, Orem | Brad Storrs 3 of 8 Audrey White, Green Canyon 4 of 8 Hallee Heath, Desert Hills 5 of 8 Henley Madsen, Park City 6 of 8 Scarlett Page, Orem 7 of 8 Tehanie Waters, Crimson Cliffs 8 of 8 Elle Richardson, Mountain View

4A First Team

Sarah Page, Orem, S, Jr. — 1,007 assists, 64 aces, 323 digs

Audrey White, Green Canyon, OH, So. — 472 kills, .319 hitting %, 219 digs, 61 aces

Hallee Heath, Desert Hills, MB, Sr. — .363 hitting %, 91 blocks

Henley Madsen, Park City, OPP, Sr. — 271 Kills .232 hitting %, 54 total blocks, 96 digs

Scarlett Page, Orem, L, Jr. — 66 aces, 473 receptions, 414 digs, 115 assists

Tehanie Waters, Crimson Cliffs, S/OH, Sr. — 359 kills, .234 hitting %, 340 digs

Elle Richardson, Mountain View, S/MB, Jr. — 857 assists, 119 kills, 62 aces, 46 blocks

1 of 7 Kelani Talakai, Ridgeline | Provided by Ridgeline 2 of 7 Madi Scott, Orem 3 of 7 Khloee Wright, Hurricane 4 of 7 Annalyse Shimada, Cedar 5 of 7 Taryn Wimmer, Payson 6 of 7 Keira Birch, Green Canyon 7 of 7 Sabine Smith, Park City | Provided by Park City

4A Second Team

Kelani Talakai, Ridgeline, L, Sr.

Madi Scott, Orem, OH, Fr.

Khloee Wright, Hurricane, OH, Sr.

Annalyse Shimada, Cedar, OH, Sr.

Taryn Wimmer, Payson, OH, Sr.

Keira Birch, Green Canyon, OH, Jr.

Sabine Smith, Park City, OH, Jr.

4A Third Team

Brooklyn Robinson, Desert Hills, OH, Sr.

Nevaeh Magalei, Provo, OH, So.

Gracie Maynard, Sky View, MB, Jr.

Presley Decker, Desert Hills, OPP, Jr.

Eliza Force, Green Canyon, S, So.

Makelle Burton, Sky View, OH, Sr.

Isabella Beatty, Park City, MB, Jr.

4A Honorable Mention

Allie Dahlgren, Sky View, S, Sr.

Elly Giordano, Green Canyon, S, Jr.

Berkley Richards, Mountain View, OH, Sr.

Sophie Campbell, Orem, MB, Sr.

Megan Baird, Crimson Cliffs, MB, Sr.

Keilani Wesley, Mountain View, OH, So.

Haven Michaelis, Orem, OH, So.

Emma Nelson, Dixie, M, Jr.

Jaycee Carlson, Mountain View, OH / OPP, Jr.

Sofia Stouffer, Park City, OH, Sr.

Aubrey Olson, Snow Canyon, OH, Sr.

Ana Moleni, Hillcrest, OH, Sr.