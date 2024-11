Skyline’s Grace Fredrick (2) celebrates a point against Bonneville in the 5A state tournament playoffs at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Ms. Volleyball

Taylor Harvey, Bountiful, OH/MB, Sr.

University of Texas signed finished with 1,704 career kills and 615 this season for the 5A runner-up Redhawks. He hit .330 this season and had 274 digs.

5A Player of the Year

Grace Fredrick, Skyline, S, Sr.

Led Skyline to 5A state title with 975 assists, 67 kills, 196 digs, 53 aces and 35 blocks

5A First Team

Milika Satuala, Bountiful, OH , Jr. — 447 kills, .295 hitting %, 255 digs

Nafanua Alofipo, Skyline, OH, So. — 360 Kills, .390 Hitting %, 397 digs, 44 aces

Avery Poulton, Woods Cross, OH, Jr. — 490 kills with a 0.372 Hit %, 55 aces, 12 blocks, 339 digs, 35 assists

Ella Robbins, Salem Hills, MB, Jr. — .382 hitting %, 469 kills, 71 total blocks

Isa Taylor, Skyline, OH, Jr. — 231 kills, .361 hitting %, 154 digs

Miranda Brown, Northridge, L, Sr. — SR 2.06, 383 digs, 79 assists

Zamari Christensen, Woods Cross, S, So. — 931 assists, 102 kills, 3.57 hitting %

5A Second Team

Daxlyn Gammell, Salem Hills, Lib, Sr.

Livia Eyre, Timpview, OH, Jr.

Adelaide Stevenson, Bountiful, S, Jr.

Hailey Clark, Maple Mountain, MB, Sr

Lia Brown, Northridge, OH, So.

Alisi Tapa’atoutai, Woods Cross, MB, So.

Taray Tela-Spencer, Timpview, MB, Sr.

5A Third Team

Madison Yeager, Clearfield, S, Sr.

Bailey Rosander, Skyline, MB, Jr.

Maddie Van Brederode, Timpview, L, Sr.

Brooklyn Easton, Brighton , OPP, Sr.

Sitoafa Tausinga, East, OH, So.

Maya Grant, Skyline, L, Jr.

Kylie Palmer, Box Elder, L, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Brooke Ridge, Alta, OH, Jr.

Telenia Fano, Cyprus, OH, Sr.

Alyia Worthen, Spanish Fork, OH, Sr.

Brooke Bergeson, Springville, L, Sr.

Rosemary Scott, Brighton, L, So.

Avery Marshall, Brighton, S, Jr.

Olivia Ena, Clearfield, Opp, Sr.

Tenley Smithson, Maple Mountain, RS, Sr

Skye Sampson, Salem Hills, OH, Sr.

Addison Bookstabber, Skyline, RS, Sr.

Eva Prior, Spanish Fork, MB, Jr.

Brynlee Johnson, Springville, MB, Sr.