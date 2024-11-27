The 2024 girls volleyball season featured exceptional performances from standout players across the state, no more so than the six Deseret News Players of the Year who led their respective teams to state titles. Their dedication and leadership were critical to those state titles.

Here’s a look at this year’s Deseret News Volleyball Players of the Year.

Lone Peak’s Ava Burgess (3) returns the ball during the 6A volleyball state championship game between Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove at the Utah Community Credit Union Center on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Ava Burgess, Lone Peak, OH, So.

Lone Peak first-year coach Matthew Moea’i had his doubts that this year’s team would be able to continue the tradition and win a fifth straight 6A state championship.

He said sophomore Ava Burgess helped make it happen anyway.

“As a 15-year-old, Ava has stepped up to lead our program to a fifth consecutive championship, a task even I thought nearly impossible before this season,” said Moea’i.” Her dedication, preparation, and leadership on and off the court have not only driven her team to success but also sparked a passion for the sport in myself again, reminding me of the true joy and beauty of volleyball.”

Burgess racked up 192 kills (3.7 kills per set) and hit .248 this season for the Knights. She also added 152 digs and had 21 aces.

“Ava Burgess is a rare talent—an athlete whose skills and understanding of the game are well beyond her years. Her court presence, combined with an impressive knowledge of volleyball, has made her a true asset to her team,” said Moea’i.

Burgess was at her best late in the season as she racked up 20-plus kills in each of Lone Peak’s final three state tournament victories.

Skyline’s Grace Fredrick (2) celebrates a point against Bonneville in the 5A state tournament playoffs at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Grace Fredrick, Skyline, S, Sr.

Skyline capped a 22-year title drought this season, and the steady play and leadership of Skyline senior setter Grace Fredrick was a big reason why.

The BYU commit racked up 975 assists, 67 kills, 196 digs, 53 aces and 35 blocks for a Skyline team that finished the year with a 30-2 record.

“What I love about Grace is her ability to use the entire team to win. She used her volleyball IQ to see what the other team’s defenses were and would use all her attackers to score points. She had 975 assists in her final season which is pretty amazing. She is gonna do well at BYU,” said Skyline coach Mondo Begay.

Skyline dropped one set in its last nine games, which came in the first set of the 5A semifinals against Woods Cross. Begay said Fredrick’s leaderships after that loss was key to rolling in the next three sets.

“The team stumbled in the first set of the semifinals. Grace took the starters in the tunnel and got them to reset. That is who she is, a leader that not just says but leads through her actions. She put the team on her back,” said Begay.

Orem and Ridgeline in the 4A high school volleyball playoffs at UVU in Orem on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Kambri Kuhni, Orem, MB, Sr.

Orem hadn’t won a girls volleyball state title in 42 years, but with Kambri Kuhni making major contributions each of the past two years the Tigers have won back-to-back 4A state titles.

A year ago she played a complimentary role and was named 4A third team all-state, but this year she was a dominated force in Orem’s run to the title and a 28-4 record to end the year.

The senior middle blocker finished with 226 kills, 58 block assists and hit .363.

“Skill wise, she dominates the court with her ability to stop attackers or putting the ball away. She ended the season hitting .363 and is ranked No. 1 in 4A in attacking percentage. We are going to miss her but excited for her next step,” said Orem coach Bill Sefita.

Kuhni was a great player in games and practice for the Tigers, but also a captain who played a key role off the court as well.

“She’s very coachable, compassionate, and a soft-hearted player. She is one of our captains who helps us coaches understand our players better and she advocates for her teammates,” said Sefita. “She strives to be better player in every practice and game even after her physical illness that made us worry. She’s a player who wants everyone to shine, and celebrates their wins with them.”

Canyon View’s Dalayni Brindley (23) attempts to return the ball during the 3A girls volleyball state championship game between Richfield and Canyon View at Utah Community Credit Union Center on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Dalayni Brindley, Canyon View, S, Sr.

Canyon View only lost two matches all season, both to 6A teams, and the way Dalayni Brindley ran the offense and also made great contributions defensively was one of the catalysts.

The senior ended the year with 920 assists, 247 digs and led the Falcons with a .294 hitting percentage. She also added 62 aces.

“Dalayni’s consistency and composure made a huge impact on our team’s success this year. She’s incredible at knowing what each teammate needs on the net to be successful, and her volleyball IQ as a setter is unmatched,” said coach Lynette Walker. “She’s just the type of player that does well under pressure, and that breeds confidence in every player that is on the court with her.”

In the 3-1 state championship win over Richfield, Brindley had one of her best matches of the season with 38 assists, two kills and nine digs.

“We worked on tempo and defense this year, and she took that feedback and absolutely controlled the speed of the game. She had a dream to be a state champion, and her work ethic and mindset turned it into reality, and it’s been an absolute privilege to coach her,” added Whittaker.

North Sevier High School's Swayzee Mason was voted the Deseret News 2A Player of the Year.

2A Player of the Year

Swayzee Mason, North Sevier, S, Sr.

Swayzee Mason excelled in every facet of the game this season, and was instrumental in leading North Sevier to the 2A state title.

The Wolves dropped their opening game of the season, and then proceeded to rip of 31 straight wins en route to the title.

“What makes Swayzee a key player on our team is her ability to not only set, but she played great defense, was a strong blocker, one of our top servers, and can hit the ball when needed,” said North Sevier coach Michelle Roberts. “She is a great leader on our team, staying positive and helping to others on her team when they were struggling.”

Mason finished the season with 820 assists, 145 kills, 191 digs and a .231 hitting percentage. In the state championship win over North Summit she racked up 42 assists.

“She spends hours watching film to help prepare herself and the team for their opponents. One of her biggest strengths this season was her mental strength. She stayed calm under pressure and was focused. She worked to keep her errors down and to always better the ball. She was a great asset to our team,” said Roberts.

Panguitch High School's Oaklee Woolsey was voted the Deseret News 1A Player of the Year.

1A Player of the Year

Oaklee Woolsey, Panguitch, MB, Sr.

A year after serving in more of a supporting role during Panguitch’s state title run in 2023, Oaklee Woolsey was the center of attention tin 2024 and she didn’t disappoint.

She thrived under pressure and helped lead Panguitch to the repeat 1A state title as she finished the season with 244 kills and a .265 hitting percentage.

“Oaklee was our go-to hitter this year, when we needed a kill we knew where to go. She hits the ball so hard, her arm swing is just so fast. Off of the serve Oaklee would hit from the outside where we could get her the ball and then move to the middle because of her great blocking ability,” said Panguitch coach Troy Norris.

Woolsey, who was a 1A third team all-stater last season, also added 88 total blocks and 33 aces for Panguitch.

“Oaklee has been such an amazing player to coach, she is so respectful and always gives it her all.,” said Norris. “She is the best teammate, she is so kind and truly loves everyone. Many times you would see Oaklee wrapping her arms around a teammate when they were down or things just weren’t going well, and her telling them that everything would be OK.”