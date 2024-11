Lone Peak’s Ava Burgess (3) returns the ball during the 6A volleyball state championship game between Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove at the Utah Community Credit Union Center on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

6A Player of the Year

Ava Burgess, Lone Peak, OH, So.

Led Lone Peak to 6A state title with .248 hitting %, had 20+ kills in last 3 state tourney wins

1 of 8 Ava Burgess, Lone Peak 2 of 8 Sadie White, Mountain Ridge 3 of 8 Halle Bills, Corner Canyon 4 of 8 Kylie Buttars, Skyridge 5 of 8 Brooke Stauffer, Corner Canyon 6 of 8 Katelynn Field, Weber 7 of 8 Addyson Cook, Mountain Ridge 8 of 8 Aleah McDaniel, Pleasant Grove

6A First Team

Sadie White, Mountain Ridge, S, Sr. — 1,002 assists, 63 blocks, 60 aces, 290 digs

Halle Bills, Corner Canyon, OH, Jr. — 422 kills, .304 hitting %, 193 digs

Kylie Buttars, Skyridge, OH, Jr. — 413 kills, 89 aces, .254 hitting %

Brooke Stauffer, Corner Canyon, S, Sr. — 831 assists, 9.7 assists per set

Katelynn Field, Weber, MB, Sr. — 100 blocks, .298 hitting %, 256 kills, 290 assists

Addyson Cook, Mountain Ridge, OH, Sr. — 507 kills, .289 hitting %

Aleah McDaniel, Pleasant Grove, OH, Sr. — 44 Aces, 309 kills, 200 digs

1 of 7 Jessica Truong, Bingham 2 of 7 Sam Pope, Lone Peak 3 of 7 Allie Grossenbach, Mountain Ridge 4 of 7 Milly Pendleton, Layton 5 of 7 Avrie Valgardson, Pleasant Grove 6 of 7 Cassidy Brinton, Pleasant Grove 7 of 7 Nevaeh Tien, Lone Peak

6A Second Team

Jessica Truong, Bingham, L, Sr.

Sam Pope, Lone Peak, S, Sr.

Allie Grossenbach, Mountain Ridge, OH/OPP, Sr.

Milly Pendleton, Layton, MB, Sr.

Avrie Valgardson, Pleasant Grove, S, Sr.

Cassidy Brinton, Pleasant Grove, Lib, Sr.

Nevaeh Tien, Lone Peak, S, Jr.

6A Third Team

Mary Nahinu, Skyridge, L, Sr.

Paige Ballif, Bingham, Oh, Sr.

Avery Nibley, Lone Peak, MB, Sr.

Ava Livolsi, Mountain Ridge, L, Sr.

Lexie Carlson, Bingham, OH, Jr.

Miyah Lish, Syracuse, S, So.

Atley Mitchell, Fremont, S, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Sadie Parrish, Fremont, OH, Sr.

Kynzee Beddess, Lone Peak, OH, Sr.

Addisyn Beck, Pleasant Grove, OH, Jr.

Taytum Nelson, Pleasant Grove, MB, Jr.

Maija Mortensen, Corner Canyon, M, Fr.

Kaycee Kirby, Herriman, OH, Sr.

Luhanna Panta, Lone Peak, Lib, So.

Kyra Mahler, Lone Peak, MB, Sr.

Emily Kenison, Syracuse, MB, Jr.

Karlie Hamblin, Syracuse, L, Sr.