BYU and Houston head coaches Kalani Sitake and Willie Fritz talk together prior to their teams' matchup on Saturday Dec. 1, 2024 in Provo.

While his team may have fallen to BYU in the regular season finale, Houston head coach Willie Fritz was plenty impressed with the scene in Provo Saturday night.

“It was really good crowd,” Fritz said after the game. “They were loud and they got us early in the game, I think, with jumping (offsides) one time. It’s a really, really nice atmosphere and a beautiful stadium.”

Houston defensive end Brandon Mack agreed with Fritz’s assessment of LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“It was crazy, it felt like an SEC atmosphere ... Even though we’re (visitors), I feel like it just gives us energy, even though our backs (are) against the wall and they’re not cheering for us, the energy just makes us want to play harder.”

In his first year at the helm in Houston, Fritz’s Cougars went 4-8 and finished 12th out of 16 Big 12 teams. He had previously compiled a 111-69 record across 14 Division I seasons at Sam Houston State, Georgia Southern and Tulane.

“I think this is a very balanced conference. It’s a very well-coached conference,” Fritz said of the Big 12. “For me, there’s a lot different than where I came from.

“Everything is pretty darn good. This season we needed to bring our A-game, and we just didn’t do that enough. We’re just going to have to do a good job with recruiting, I’m going to have to do a great job in hiring a (new) offensive coordinator and make sure that we take steps forward.”

1 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) gets a first down against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake reacts to a play against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake shouts to players against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) causes a fumble by Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars and Houston Cougars fight in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 7 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Logan Lutui (59) celebrates recovering a fumble against the Houston Cougars with Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother (33) tries to grab a fumble against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 9 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars and Houston Cougars fight in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 10 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Blake Mangelson (93) tries to block the pass against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 11 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) takes a snap against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 12 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) celebrates his interception against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 13 of 31 against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 14 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates the win over the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 15 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) causes a fumble by Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 16 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) causes a fumble by Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 17 of 31 Houston Cougars defensive back A.J. Haulcy (2) fights with Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. Haulcy was ejected. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 18 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) and his teammates celebrate their won over the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 19 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) scores a touchdown against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 20 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) leads the Cuigars on to the field in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 21 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars pray prior to entering the field in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 22 of 31 Former Cougar Ziggy Ansah attends the game in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 23 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 24 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) celebrates his interception against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 25 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars safety Talan Alfrey (25) celebrates his touchdown on an onside kick off against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 26 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates his touchdown against he Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 27 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars safety Talan Alfrey (25) runs back an onside kick off and scores against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 28 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 29 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars Cosmo jumps through fire in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 30 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) scores against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 31 of 31 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) runs after a long catch against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Against BYU, Houston refused to go down quietly and trailed by just six points late into the fourth quarter, only to come up short in a 30-18 affair.

The Cougars in red forced three turnovers but committed four of their own, along with only posting 250 yards of offense and averaging just 2.5 yards per carry on the ground.

“One of the things you saw is that we we played hard the whole time,” Fritz said of his team’s effort against BYU. “You know, we’re finishing a year 4-8 and a lot of teams would have given up a long time ago, but our guys never did, and I’m proud of that, and I think that’s a reflection on the program.”