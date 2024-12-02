Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) runs against Utah State Aggies cornerback Andre Grayson (21) in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

BYU appears to have its first portal exit of the postseason.

Wide receiver Kody Epps has entered the transfer portal, according to a Monday report from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Epps spent five seasons with the Cougars, recording 73 receptions for 819 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Los Angeles native broke in out 2022 for 459 yards and six scores before an upper body injury ended his year five games early.

Epps caught just eight passes for 54 yards for BYU in 2024, failing to register as a top-10 receiver for the team.

Injuries plagued his time in Provo, as he missed all of 2021 and parts of each of the past three campaigns.

This isn’t the first time Epps has intended to transfer. He entered the portal in April of 2023 before ultimately returning to the Cougars.