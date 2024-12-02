BYU defensive back Micah Harper (1) defends during game against Notre Dame Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Transfer season is truly in full swing for BYU.

Cougars defensive back Micah Harper has entered the transfer portal, he announced via social media Monday.

Harper played three seasons at BYU between 2020-24, missing all of 2021 and 2023 due to injuries.

He recorded 98 total tackles with six passes defended and two forced fumbles across 31 games.

Despite starting in 14 contests during his career, Harper made no starts in 2024 and played just 104 snaps.

The Chandler, Ariz. native was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school and now has one final year of eligibility remaining.