The BYU women's volleyball team celebrates during its match against Utah on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.

For the 13th consecutive season, BYU women’s volleyball is headed to the NCAA tournament.

The Cougars have earned a No. 5 seed and will face Loyola Chicago in the first round Thursday.

“We’re super excited to be heading into the NCAA tournament,” BYU head coach Heather Olmstead said in a statement. “We’re grateful to be playing Loyola Chicago. I think they’re a great team. We’re going to dive into them later today, but as a group we’re really happy with the body of work that we put together this whole season. We’ve battled and we’ve gotten better, and that’s what we’re going to continue to focus on this week so we can play our best volleyball in the tournament.”

BYU finished 19-9 in its second year of Big 12 play and went 12-6 against conference foes for a sixth-place finish.

Arizona State was crowned the Big 12 champion, and six teams from the conference earned a tournament berth.

The Cougars have made the NCAA tournament every year since Olmstead’s hiring in 2015, never failing to get past the first round.

BYU will face Loyola Chicago Thursday at 1:30 MST in West Lafayette, Indiana. Should the Cougars win, they will play either No. 4 seed Purdue or Western Michigan in the second round.