BYU guard Egor Demin (3) controls the ball while guarded by Idaho Vandals guard Miles Klapper (24) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Another week without a ranked college basketball team in Utah.

Utah State’s 7-0 start helped the Aggies earn 28 votes in the latest AP poll, while BYU’s first loss of the season dropped the Cougars from the first team outside of the top 25 to receiving just 24 votes.

Utah State and BYU would be ranked No. 34 and No. 38, respectively, based on their vote totals.

In Monday’s first NET rankings of the season, the Aggies came in at No. 14 thanks to neutral site wins over Iowa, St. Bonaventure and North Texas.

Kevin Young’s Cougars were ranked at No. 48, as five of their seven games thus far have been Quad 4 contests.

The KenPom rankings, however, look more favorably upon BYU than Utah State. The Cougars sit at No. 35 while the Aggies are at No. 45.

Five Big 12 schools were featured in Monday’s AP poll — No. 1 Kansas, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 14 Cincinnati, No. 15 Baylor and No. 17 Houston.

San Diego State was the only Mountain West team in the poll, with Utah State the only other squad from the conference to even receive votes.

BYU heads east to visit Providence Tuesday, while the Aggies host Wyoming Wednesday in Logan.