BYU head coach Kevin Young calls out to his players during an NCAA men’s basketball game against the Idaho Vandals held at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

It’s the first blowout loss of the year for BYU.

The Cougars fell 83-64 to Providence Tuesday night, marking their second defeat in the past three games.

3 takeaways

Egor Demin struggled mightily. The freshman phenom had the most frustrating effort of his collegiate career thus far, scoring just six points — all from free throws — and shooting a shocking 0-10 from the field. When Demin is off, it becomes so much easier for BYU’s operation to fall out of sync.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The shooting disparity was extreme. Providence made 59.5% of its field goals, while the Cougars shot a dismal 33.3% from the field and 28% from 3-point range. To make matters worse, BYU attempted 27 more shots than the Friars, but the higher volume could never translate into greater efficiency.

The Cougars are an elite offensive rebounding team. BYU has been subpar defensively and very prone to shooting streakiness, but you can’t deny their excellence on the glass. The Cougars won the rebounding battle 39-32 thanks in part to a dominant 21-2 margin for offensive boards.