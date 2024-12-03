Corner Canyon’s Paxton Naegle (0) celebrates stopping IMG Academy QB Ty Hawkins (2) on the extra point attempt at the end of the game in Draper on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. Corner Canyon won 35-34.

The early signing period has become, for a lot of college football prospects, the time to officially commit to their future programs. It used to be that that commitment came via signing letter of intent. A pledge that locked prospects in with their schools. At least for a year.

That has changed slightly now and players instead sign offers of athletics aid. The new agreements encompass both financial aid and scholarships, but the point remains the same.

They sign their name and are officially members of a college football team.

For a school like Utah State, the early signing period has — at least in recent years — but a little quiet.

Sure the Aggies have announced the return of players from their missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

And a few high school recruits and junior college transfers sign.

But by a large under former head coach Blake Anderson, Utah State did the majority of its roster building ahead of the traditional signing day in Feb. Utilizing the NCAA transfer portal more than high school recruiting.

Things may look a lot different this year, however.

Under interim head coach Nate Dreiling, Utah State has recruited the high school ranks hard, in Utah especially.

It was a conscious shift for the program.

“My dad was my high school head coach,” Dreiling said. “My whole life I’ve been dealing with high school coaches. Half my friends are high school coaches. That is going to be our lifeline in recruiting and it starts in-state.

“The state of Utah, we had 48 guys go to DI football last year. There is no reason we shouldn’t have 10 to 15 players (from Utah) sign with us each year. And if we don’t get guys, because maybe they do get offers, we get ‘em when they come back home. But it is those type of people who have the values we want.”

The day before the early signing period opens, USU looks in line to do almost exactly what Dreiling was hoping it would do.

Sign Utah high school prospects and a good chunk of them at that.

Current Aggie commits from Utah include:

Sam Brousseau (OL)

Charger Doty (S)

Joakim Green (OL)

Paul Latu (LB)

Toby Mealer (OL)

Paxton Naegle (OL)

Tommy Olsen (OL)

Iverson Report (DL)

Tohi Similai (OL)

Filimone Fangupo (OL)

Feleti Iongi (RB)

Reed Olsen (TE)

That group includes six three-star recruits, namely Tommy Olsen, Doty, Mealer, Naegle, Fangupo and Iongi.

The Aggies went all over that state for their local commits — led by tight ends coach DJ Tialavea and offensive line coach Cooper Bassett.

The Utah prospects committed to be Aggies played at Murray, Bingham, Copper Hills, Lone Peak, Corner Canyon, Lehi, Skyline, Skyridge, Orem and Logan high schools, plus Layton Christian Academy.

The majority of the recruits from Utah are linemen (eight), on either side of the ball, though there is skill talent too with Iongi, Reed Olsen, Doty and Latu.

Per Brian Phillips of Big Blue USU Aggies News, both Mealer and Neagle are expected to enroll in January and will take part in spring ball. Fangupo, Iongi and Reed Olsen, meanwhile are expected to sign and then go serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

It wasn’t just in Utah that USU focused on high school prospects, though.

The Aggies also have commitments from six out-of-state high school prospects, all of whom are expected to sign Wednesday as well.

That group includes:

Dalton Anderson, a 3-star QB from Seattle, Washington.

Nikko Boncore, a 3-star WR from Peoria, Arizona.

Eric Harris, a safety from Owasso, Oklahoma.

Alex Fai’i’vae, a linebacker from American Samoa.

Ravian Larry, a 3-star running back from Idabel, Oklahoma.

Jackson Saterfield, a defensive linemen from Palm Coast, Florida.

Of that group, Phillips notes that Harris is expected to enroll in January.

All told, USU has commitments from 18 high school prospects. By way of comparison, the Aggies signed a total of six high school prospects in their 2024 class. Notable players were in that group, including running back Herschel Turner and linebacker Tanner Williams, but Utah State has placed a clear emphasis on mining the high school ranks for its 2025 class.

The Aggies haven’t abandoned the junior college ranks, though.

Currently, USU is expected to sign three JUCO prospects:

Mataira Brown, a linebacker out of Snow College and before that Pleasant Grove High School.

Tymere Burton, a 3-star linebacker out of East Mississippi Community College.

Kache Kaio, a tight end out of Snow College and before that Kahuku High School in Hawaii.

All told, USU has 21 commits lined up ahead of the early signing period and that is before you consider players who are returning from their missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding the Utah State program currently, namely whether or not the current coaching staff will be retained for next season or not, that the Aggies are as well situated as they are is remarkable.

Though maybe not surprising. Especially when it comes to prospects in Utah.

“We’ve been very upfront with how we want to do this thing, how we want to build Utah State,” Dreiling said. “And I think the area coaches and Utah coaches are loving it.”