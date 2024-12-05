Fans watch as BYU and Arizona State face off in a second-round NCAA women’s volleyball match at the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

For the first time since 2011, BYU women’s volleyball has failed to advance past the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Cougars’ 2024 campaign came to an awkward, abrupt end Thursday in West Lafayette, Indiana, being swept in three sets by Loyola Chicago in the tournament’s opening round.

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy performance for BYU, recording a dismal .164 hitting percentage — well below its season average of .261 — with 28 errors on the afternoon.

The first two sets were competitive, with four lead changes, 12 ties and final margins of 25-20 and 25-21 in favor of the Ramblers. However, Loyola Chicago took command of the final frame, winning 25-17 with just one lead change.

Kjersti Strong and Claire Little each tallied eight kills for the Cougars, with Elli Mortensen and Brielle Kemavor both adding seven of their own. Alex Bower and Lulu Uluave combined for 19 total digs, with Bower racking up 29 assists as well.

BYU tallied seven blocks — right around its season average — but lost the dig battle 53-37 and allowed the Ramblers to hit at a .277 clip.

Never in Heather Olmstead’s tenure in Provo have the Cougars lost their first tournament match. Conversely, for Loyola Chicago, which went on a heater in the Atlantic 10 championship to steal the conference’s automatic bid, Thursday marks the first tournament win in program history.

Despite the tough finish, the future appears bright for BYU. Olmstead is projected to return all but one starter in 2025, a group that includes All-Big 12 honorees Little, Kemavor, Bower and Mortensen.

This story will be updated.