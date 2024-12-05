The Utah Hockey Club mascot plays with trains with a little girl at the Intermountain Health Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi, Utah.

The Utah Hockey Club players stepped off the ice, into the showers and then into their cars after practice Wednesday. They had an important appointment to get to at the Intermountain Health Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi.

Almost the entire team showed up, despite the fact that it was on a volunteer basis. They came with armfuls of Christmas presents — some guys even needed help carrying everything in from their cars.

They stayed and chatted with the kids. Some played games, others did crafts and many broke out into little groups to visit the various rooms. What was constant among everyone involved? Big smiles.

“I think it’s important for all of us athletes to be involved with the youth — especially the kids that are going through a hard time,” said veteran center Nick Bjugstad. “I can’t imagine what a lot of the families are going through financially (and) emotionally. So if we can come here and put a smile on a kid’s face or a family’s face, it’s the least we can do.”

Although it’s a small thing on the team’s busy schedule, the visit meant the world to the children.

“We have some (kids) that already knew that they were coming, and they told me that they were waiting all night for this,” said Kelsi Moore, a child life specialist who works at the hospital. “It really gives them a chance to just take a break.”

A quick but meaningful story

I wanted to shed some light briefly on one of many little things the players did to make it a special day for the kids.

At one point, I was standing around, waiting for the next interview or photo opportunity. My job at events like these is 10% interviewing and 90% observing, so I had just picked a spot on the wall to lean against as I watched the players interact with the children and their families.

As I was standing there, I noticed team captain Clayton Keller going around to each of his teammates with a light blue Utah HC hat, getting everyone to sign it.

I assumed it was the type of thing that just made it around the room for everyone to sign — like a birthday card being passed around the office. I assumed it would eventually be gifted to one of the hospital staff members for being great hosts, or something along those lines.

I was wrong.

After collecting the signatures of every player in the room, Keller returned to where he’d been sitting and presented the hat to the mother of a little girl with physical limitations. He had recognized an area where he could make a difference in someone’s life and he didn’t hesitate to do something.

That’s what these types of events are all about. Sure, it’s a good public relations opportunity and the team Instagram account might get a few extra likes, but these are moments the kids and their families will remember forever.

That’s why almost every player chose to participate.