Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, talks to field judge Anthony Jeffries while they wait for a replay review during game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Andy Reid made his Hallmark debut Saturday.

Reid made a small appearance in Hallmark’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” which premiered that night.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach’s line was included in the movie’s trailer. In the movie, it comes near the end.

Reid says, “Guys, we kind of need the field now.”

What Andy Reid said about his Hallmark movie role

Shortly after the movie and Reid’s involvement was announced, Reid said, “I’m not really good at” acting, per KMBC 9.

During his media availability on Monday — two days after the film’s premiere — Reid was asked by reporters about his role.

“I didn’t have a real big part in it, thank goodness, or the movie probably wouldn’t have been as good as it was. So that’s a good thing,” Reid said, per Sports Radio 810 WHB.

He attended the red carpet event for “Holiday Touchdown” in Kansas City with his wife.

“It was fun for what I did there. They made it painless,” Reid said.

While his part in the movie was minimal, Reid said he “enjoyed the people with Hallmark.”

“They sure do a nice job with things. It’s a local group here, so they’re Kansas City-grown, and I appreciate their support. I think we have a unique relationship between the two organizations,” he said.

Hallmark is headquartered in Kansas City, making the Chiefs the perfect choice to collaborate with. The company is even hosting its first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience through Dec. 23 in Kansas City.

Reid was joined in the movie by Chiefs players Trey Smith, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, George Karlaftis and Mecole Hardman. Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also appeared in the movie.

“Can’t pass up too many opportunities to do something like that,” Edwards-Helaire said, per the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs play the Chargers on Sunday at 6:20 p.m. MST.