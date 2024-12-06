Rockwell 49, Freedom Prep Academy 8

Rockwell overwhelmed Freedom Prep Academy 49-8 in a dominant Region 16 performance. Rockwell’s Autumn Blackburn led all scorers with 19 points, while Kathryn Thompson added 12 points, including two 3-pointers. The Marshals (1-4) took control early by outscoring the Eagles (1-3) 15-4 in the first quarter and never looked back. Julien Wallraff was the top scorer for Freedom Prep Academy with six points.

Enterprise 51, Lincoln County, Nev. 20

Enterprise dominated Lincoln County 51-20 at the Virgin Valley Tournament in Mesquite, Nevada. Enterprise pulled away for good in the third quarter, outscoring Lincoln County 22-5. Aycie Jones led Enterprise with 12 points and added four 3-pointers, while Jaycee Barlow contributed 10 points. Lincoln County struggled offensively, scoring only two points in the second quarter.

Duchesne 69, Manila 40

Duchesne defeated Manila 69-40 at the Manila Holiday Classic at Manila High School. Kira Grant led the Eagles (2-2) with 22 points, while Chezney Farnsworth added 15 and Lexie Davenport scored 12. For the Mustangs, Sadie Davis scored 15 points and Kallie Bair contributed 13. Duchesne opened up a strong lead by outscoring Manila 20-12 in the second quarter, maintaining control for the rest of the game.

Grand 50, Ridgway, Colo. 24

Grand dominated Ridgway 50-24, securing its first win of the season. The Red Devils (1-3) pulled away with a decisive 16-2 run in the third quarter. Ainsleigh Kasprick led Grand with 12 points, while Chloe Byrd scored seven.

Springville 47, Richfield 42

At the Desert Hills Holiday Classic, Springville defeated Richfield 47-42, thanks to a strong fourth-quarter rally where it outscored the Wildcats 18-9. Natalie Florence led the Red Devils (2-1) with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Richfield (1-4) was paced by Abbee Albrecht, who scored 15 points, while Jordyn Bagley added 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. The game was tightly contested through three quarters, but Springville’s late surge sealed the victory.

Water Canyon 44, Pinnacle 22

Water Canyon defeated Pinnacle 44-22, taking control early with a 16-4 lead in the first quarter. Pinnacle’s Jostyn McLean led all scorers with 12 points, while Water Canyon’s balanced attack was led by Tammra Johnson and Joann Barlow, who each scored 10 points, with Barlow hitting two 3-pointers. The Wildcats (4-2) maintained their dominance throughout, limiting the Panthers (4-2) to single-digit points in three of the four quarters.

Tabiona 47, Piute 39

Tabiona defeated Piute 47-39, improving to 2-0 on the season. Maycee Rhoades led the Tigers with 22 points, helping Tabiona to outscore Piute 16-7 in the third quarter to pull away. For Piute, which is now 3-1, Amy Morgan scored 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Kenadi King added 12 points for the Thunderbirds, also hitting two 3-pointers.

Draper APA 53, Emery 50

Draper APA defeated Emery 53-50 in a closely contested game at the Kanab Thanksgiving Classic. Aaliyah Baldwin led the Eagles (4-1) with an impressive 35 points, including six 3-pointers. Despite the loss, Emery (3-4) saw strong performances from KaBree Gordon and Aleeyah Cowley, each scoring 12 points. Draper APA secured the victory by outscoring Emery 15-12 in the final quarter.

Virgin Valley, Nev. 88, Enterprise 58

Virgin Valley dominated Enterprise 88-58 at the Virgin Valley Tournament in Mesquite, Nev., courtesy of a strong first quarter, where it outscored the Wolves 24-1. Jaycee Barlow led the scoring for Enterprise (2-2) with 24 points, while Bentlee Rogers contributed seven points. Virgin Valley’s balanced attack overwhelmed the Enterprise defense, aided by standout performances from its players, maintaining its lead throughout the game.

Fremont 58, Roy 38

Fremont defeated Roy 58-38, dominating from the start with a 15-5 lead in the first quarter. Abigail Christensen led the Silverwolves (3-1) with 16 points, while teammate Mia McArthur added 14, including four 3-pointers. Roy (2-2) struggled to keep up, as Rihanna May led the Royals with 11 points and seven rebounds. Fremont’s balanced attack proved too much for Roy throughout the game.

Timpview 67, Kahuku, Hawaii 59

Timpview defeated Kahuku 67-59 in a nonregion game as Zion Lloyd led the Thunderbirds (5-1) with 33 points. Livia Eyre and Lina Ballin contributed with 21 points each, helping Timpview build a solid lead in the second and third quarters. Despite a 22-point effort in the fourth quarter, Kahuku fell short, with its leading scorer tallying 20 points.

Weber 59, Summit Academy 25

Weber defeated Summit Academy 59-25 at the Burchell Classic at Bonneville High School. Abby Sayer and Logyn Howell were standout performers for Weber (5-0), both scoring 14 points and contributing to the team’s consistent scoring across all quarters. Rylee Jugler added 10 points for the Warriors, who maintained a commanding lead throughout the game. Summit Academy (1-5) saw Syd Orme lead with eight points, including two 3-pointers.

Lone Peak 63, West Jordan 42

Lone Peak defeated West Jordan 63-42, with Kennedy Woolston scoring 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Knights (3-1). The Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Jaguars 22-13. For West Jordan (0-3), Giselle Muffett was the leading scorer with 18 points, while Tofilaumua Delacerna contributed 12 points with three 3-pointers.

Syracuse 57, Mountain Crest 54

Syracuse edged Mountain Crest 57-54 at the Morgan Winter Classic, holding off the Mustangs’ strong fourth-quarter rally. Maylee Anderson led the Titans (3-2) with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, while Rachel McBride added 15. Mountain Crest (4-2) was paced by Emerysn Brown’s 19 points, which included five 3-pointers, and Bella Carroll contributed 15 points for the Mustangs. Syracuse took the lead early with a 21-17 first quarter and managed to fend off Mountain Crest’s late surge for the nonregion win.

Layton Christian 56, West Field 49

Layton Christian defeated West Field 56-49 at the Burchell Classic at Clearfield High School. Fabiana Lopez led the Eagles (3-4) with 18 points, supported by Sarah Ledio’s three 3-pointers and 15 points. Canyon Britt was the standout for the Longhorns (1-3), recording 28 points, including three 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap after Layton Christian built a lead with a 15-point third quarter.

Olympus 51, Spanish Fork 46

Olympus secured its first win of the season by defeating Spanish Fork 51-46. Joss Baker led the Titans with 17 points, while Tessa Cromar added 10. Spanish Fork’s Kamberlynn Starley matched Baker’s scoring effort with 17 points, but the Dons (1-5) were unable to overcome a sluggish first quarter, where they were outscored 17-8. Despite a late rally in the fourth quarter, Spanish Fork couldn’t close the gap on the Titans (2-3).

Northridge 56, Bear River 47

Northridge defeated Bear River 56-47 in a nonregion game at the Burchell Classic at Ben Lomond High School. Karlee Mayfield led Northridge (2-3) with 18 points, while teammates Izabel Kap and Megan Sargent contributed 12 and eight points, respectively. Saydee Pebley and Aubree Fry led Bear River with 13 and 14 points, respectively. Northridge outscored Bear River 16-8 in the first quarter, establishing a lead they maintained throughout the game.

Mountain Ridge 70, Hurricane 36

Mountain Ridge defeated Hurricane 70-36 at the Desert Hills Holiday Classic. The Sentinels (3-2) pulled away with a dominant second quarter, outscoring the Tigers 25-11. Jada Jangard led Mountain Ridge with 22 points, supported by Kaylee Montgomery and Kya Newton, who scored 16 and 12 points respectively. Hurricane (3-2) was led by Laynee Walker and Adalyn Johnson, each contributing seven points.

Manila 43, Intermountain Christian 31

Manila defeated Intermountain Christian 43-31, thanks to a dominant second quarter where it outscored the Lions 15-0. Sadie Davis led the Mustangs with 10 points, while Kamryn Slaugh contributed 11 points, including one 3-pointer, and helped maintain their lead in the final quarter. Despite their subpar second quarter, Intermountain Christian’s Elaine Lunsford scored a game-high 14 points in an effort to rally back.

Rich 49, St. Joseph 29

Rich defeated St. Joseph 49-29, aided by a strong first half in which it outscored the Jayhawks by 17 points. Braylyn Pugmire led the Rebels with 13 points, while Kira Jolley contributed nine points, including three 3-pointers. St. Joseph’s Katelyn Martinez led all scorers with 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers for the Jayhawks (1-3). Despite outscoring Rich in the final quarter, the Jayhawks were unable to overcome the significant halftime deficit.

Monticello 53, Ouray, Colo. 7

Monticello dominated Ouray, Colo. 53-7 at the Manila Holiday Classic. Maron Freestone led Monticello (1-2) with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, while Bryalee Freestone added eight points. Monticello outscored Ouray in each quarter, leading 32-5 at halftime and holding the Trojans scoreless in the third. Ouray’s offense struggled throughout the game, tallying only two points in the final quarter.

Bountiful 63, Cyprus 10

Bountiful dominated Cyprus 63-10, improving its record to 3-1 while keeping the Pirates winless at 0-4. Bountiful took control with a strong third quarter, outscoring Cyprus 26-5. Taylor Harvey led the Redhawks with 16 points, while Mae Johnson contributed 14. For Cyprus, Chloe Sharp was the top scorer with seven points.

Cedar Valley 60, Layton 36

Cedar Valley defeated Layton 60-36, backed by a strong first half where it outscored Layton 21-8 in the first quarter and 15-5 in the second. Ellie Larson led the Aviators (4-0) with 13 points, while Savannah Klodt contributed two 3-pointers. For the Lancers (1-5), Hadley Collier scored a game-high 14 points, but it wasn’t enough to contend with the Aviators’ balanced offense.

Bryce Valley 46, Tintic 41

Bryce Valley edged out Tintic 46-41, overcoming a sluggish start by rallying with a 16-point fourth quarter. Cashae Tebbs led the Mustangs (3-1) with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Mia Barna added 13. Despite Jordan Condor’s 17 points for the Miners (2-2), Tintic couldn’t maintain their early lead, scoring only eight points in the final quarter.

Gunnison Valley 47, Milford 36

Gunnison Valley defeated Milford 47-36, advancing its record to 6-1. The Bulldogs established a commanding lead with a 20-7 first quarter. Bryler Blackburn led with 16 points, while Autumn Anderson added 10 for Gunnison Valley. For Milford (2-3), Jaidyn McMullin scored 15 points and Miley Willden contributed 10 points.

South Sevier 66, Panguitch 23

South Sevier defeated Panguitch 66-23, extending its perfect start to 3-0. Kinley Jensen led the Rams with 23 points, while Whitley Goble and Caitlin Nielson contributed 14 and 10 points respectively. South Sevier built a commanding lead by outscoring Panguitch 18-5 in the first quarter and never looked back. Makena Owens had a standout performance for Panguitch (4-1), scoring 11 points and hitting three 3-pointers.

Ogden 45, Hillcrest 31

Ogden defeated Hillcrest 45-31 at the Burchell Classic, propelled by Lauretta Taukiuvea’s 11 points for the Tigers (4-1). Ogden established a strong lead early by outscoring the Huskies (2-1) 14-4 in the first quarter and maintained control throughout the game. Amelia LePore led Hillcrest with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, but the Huskies’ late surge in the fourth quarter was not enough to overcome Ogden’s advantage. Mindy Frost also contributed significantly to Ogden with six points, including two 3-pointers.

Copper Hills 65, Brighton 57

Copper Hills beat Brighton 65-57, with Skylie Barker leading the Grizzlies (4-1) by scoring 22 points. Copper Hills pulled away with a strong third quarter, outscoring Brighton (3-3) 20-19. For Brighton, Sophie Nielsen tallied 21 points, while Lucy Chin contributed 19 points, including two 3-pointers.

Viewmont 65, Hunter 35

Viewmont defeated Hunter 65-35, with Mara Mickelson leading the Vikings with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Mary Carr adding 14. The Vikings (2-1) took control with a dominant 26-point second quarter, securing a 25-point lead at halftime. Hunter’s Destini Perez recorded 10 points for the Wolverines (2-4), while Grace Gallagher contributed eight points in the loss.

Kearns 38, Highland 29

Kearns beat Highland 38-29, improving its record to 1-2. Ava Tupou led the Cougars with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, while Mina Kinikini added eight points. Highland (0-5) saw Kennedy Gurgel score nine points and Vada Foster contribute seven points and two 3-pointers. The Cougars outscored the Rams 12-6 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

Corner Canyon 42, American Fork 38

Corner Canyon emerged victorious over American Fork with a 42-38 win. Aubrey Mulitalo led the Chargers (1-1) with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, while Addi Yeomans contributed eight points. For American Fork (1-3), Ambri Jenson was the leading scorer with 10 points, including two 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Riverton 61, Skyridge 54

Riverton defeated Skyridge 61-54 in a non-region matchup, improving to 4-1 on the season. Faythe Stauffer led the Silverwolves with 25 points, including two 3-pointers, and Ella Lange contributed 12 points. Skyridge (3-2) was paced by Merceius Mili’s 24 points, but Riverton secured the victory by outscoring the Falcons 16-9 in the third quarter. Lily Grant provided a spark for the Falcons with two 3-pointers, finishing with eight points.

Mountain View 48, Union 45

Mountain View edged past Union 48-45, rallying after a close third quarter where Union led by one. Kimberlee Brown led the Bruins (2-2) with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, while Sienna Bramble contributed 13 points with two 3-pointers, securing their victory. Stellla Price scored 12 and Payzlei Parrish added 15 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead the Cougars (1-4) in a closely contested game.

Wasatch 50, Clearfield 34

Wasatch defeated Clearfield 50-34 in the Burchell Classic, maintaining an unbeaten record (5-0). Wasatch opened the game strong with a 19-2 first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the matchup. Peyton Behnke led Wasatch with 15 points, including two 3-pointers, while Mahala Speredon added 14 points. Izzy Wyaskett carried Clearfield (4-2) with 11 points, with contributions from Ciara De La O and Brighton Bernards, each adding eight points and two 3-pointers.

Desert Hills 49, Soda Springs, Idaho 39

Desert Hills defeated Soda Springs, Idaho, 49-39 at the Desert Hills Holiday Classic. Mylee Villanueva led Desert Hills (2-1) with 15 points, while Ellie Heaton contributed nine points. Desert Hills secured a significant advantage by outscoring Soda Springs 15-3 in the first quarter, setting the tone early.

Bonneville 50, Ben Lomond 9

Bonneville defeated Ben Lomond 50-9 with an impressive showing in the third quarter, outscoring the Scots 22-4. Charity Mcdonald was the game’s top scorer with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, for the Lakers (0-4). Baya Jimenez and Adisyn Stone each added 10 points for Bonneville. Aleia Huff led Ben Lomond (1-3) with seven points, including one 3-pointer.

West 64, Herriman 32

West defeated Herriman 64-32, outscoring the Mustangs 25-7 in the second quarter to secure a commanding halftime lead. Fina Tuha led the Panthers (3-0) with 16 points, while Kaydence Falatea contributed with 11 points, including a 3-pointer. Tylee Sundquist and Jaylee Hansen were the top scorers for the Mustangs (2-3), each with seven points. Herriman struggled offensively, adding only 22 points after the first quarter.

Provo 54, Alta 52

Provo edged out Alta 54-52 after rallying with a strong 19-point fourth quarter. Sutton Villa led the Bulldogs (4-1) with 14 points while Sage Yenchik added 11, including a 3-pointer. Alta’s Alia Baldassano sparked the Hawks (1-3) with 19 points, featuring two 3-pointers, but their valiant 22-point effort in the final quarter fell short. Quincy Kegel also contributed 17 points for Alta.

Woods Cross 47, Farmington 37

Woods Cross defeated Farmington 47-37, thanks to a strong first half where it outscored Farmington 28-20 by halftime. Adia Cook led the Wildcats (2-2) with 14 points, while Kiyomi Tauataina and Grace MacArthur each contributed nine points. For the Phoenix (3-1), Morgan Rogers led with 12 points, while Breklyn Archibald added five, including a 3-pointer.

Lehi 46, Cedar City 42

Lehi edged Cedar City 46-42 in a nonregion game, relying on a strong fourth quarter where the Pioneers outscored the Reds 19-17. Brynlee Cook led Lehi with 11 points, while Gabby Gomez was the standout for Cedar City, scoring 19 points and making four 3-pointers. McKenzie Jepson contributed seven points to Lehi’s victory. Annalyse Shimada added 10 points for Cedar City in their narrow loss.

Stansbury 57, Taylorsville 52

Stansbury defeated Taylorsville 57-52, propelled by a dominant 22-9 third quarter. Apisi Maile led Stansbury (1-4) with 14 points, while Addi Hansen added 13. Destiny Harrison was the top scorer for Taylorsville (2-2) with 21 points, including two 3-pointers. Kamry Bryan’s six points for Stansbury also included two 3-pointers.

Murray 49, Granger 35

Murray defeated Granger 49-35, with a strong performance in the first half. The Spartans outscored the Lancers 14-8 in the first quarter and 16-7 in the second quarter to build a commanding halftime lead. Charlotte Scherbel and Brooklyn Richter led Murray, each scoring 13 points, while Bonnie Henricksen and Brinley Forsyth contributed 11 points each. Haylie Harper paced Granger (1-8) with 12 points, and Hoku Pili added eight.

Kanab 47, Pine View 40

Kanab defeated Pine View 47-40 at the Kanab Thanksgiving Classic. Kanab’s Rylee Little led all scorers with 17 points, while teammate Taylor Janes added nine points, including a 3-pointer. Pine View’s Reese Gustin scored 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers for the Panthers (2-2). The Cowboys (4-1) jumped to an early lead, outscoring Pine View 20-5 in the first quarter, and maintained their advantage throughout the game.

Snow Canyon 53, Salem Hills 43

Snow Canyon defeated Salem Hills 53-43 at the Desert Hills Holiday Classic. Olivia Hamlin led the Warriors (3-0) with 27 points, including a pivotal fourth-quarter surge where Snow Canyon outscored Salem Hills 22-19. Salem Hills (4-1) was paced by Alexa Vance, who scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers, but struggled in the third quarter, only managing two points. Joey Jensen contributed 12 points for Snow Canyon, providing additional support for its victory.