Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) passes the ball during warmups before an NCAA football game between the University of Utah Utes and the Iowa State University Cyclones held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson, who started seven games for the Utes this season as a true freshman, will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed Sunday morning after ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news.

This comes one day before the portal officially opens and three days after Jason Beck was named the school’s new offensive coordinator.

Wilson made his intentions known on social media. In a message shared on Instagram, he said, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to The University of Utah for the incredible support, and experiences I’ve had during my time here.”

He added, “After thoughtful consideration and discussions with my family, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with a redshirt and three years of eligibility remaining. I am excited for what the future holds as I continue to pursue my goals in football and beyond.”

Fellow quarterback Brandon Rose has also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, forcing Utah to basically rebuild at the quarterback position following a tumultuous 5-7 season.

Wilson has informed the Utah staff of his decision, according to Thamel.

Wilson threw for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on the year, while also rushing for 47 yards.

Wilson, a four-star recruit from Corner Canyon High, earned the backup position during fall camp and was thrust into the starting role after Cam Rising was hurt during the Baylor game.

While Rising returned to action in an October game against Arizona State, he was injured again — this time, Rising was lost for the year, and Wilson took over as the starter for a second time.

In his second career start, Wilson led Utah to a 22-19 victory at then-No. 14 Oklahoma State. With that win, he became the first true freshman in program history to beat an Associated Press-ranked team.

By year’s end, though, that meant little — that game started a nine-game slide for Oklahoma State and Utah went on a seven-game losing streak starting its next contest.

Wilson was eventually benched in favor of Rose during the second half of a loss at Houston, though he was thrust back into the starting role after Rose was lost for the season to a Lisfranc injury he suffered in a loss to BYU.

Wilson started against Colorado and Iowa State, both losses, before leaving midway through the game against the Cyclones with his own injury.

He missed the Utes’ season finale at UCF, being replaced by senior Luke Bottari.

This all came amidst offensive struggles that led to offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig resigning and being replaced by interim OC Mike Bajakian midseason.