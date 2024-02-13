Tiger Woods has a new brand

Tiger Woods has announced his own clothing brand.

Woods made the announcement at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, on Monday, where he’s starting his 2024 season as a playing tournament host, per ESPN.

What is Tiger Woods’ new brand?

According to Golf.com, Woods’ new brand is called Sun Day Red. The athletic wear line will feature a logo of a jumping tiger, which replaces Woods’ previous “TW” logo.

The brand will be produced in cooperation with TaylorMade, a golf company that makes clubs, balls, apparel and other gear. TaylorMade has been Woods’ golf club sponsor since 2017, per Golf.com.

It started with a passion. The passion of competing. Of competing against ourselves. The field. The course. Life. Out of that passion, @SunDayRed rises.



Start your journey with us: https://t.co/MOv7rk5dYT pic.twitter.com/3aQWBHhIci — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 13, 2024

Speaking at the launch event at the Genesis Invitational, Woods shared why he decided to create a new brand.

“It’s the right time in my life,” he said, per ESPN. “It’s transitional. I’m no longer a kid anymore. Life changes, I have kids now, and this is an important part of transitioning into this part of my life, to have a product and a brand that I’m proud of.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the new Sun Day Red logo has 15 stripes on the tiger, representing each of Woods’ 15 major wins.

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade officially unveil the Sun Day Red logo.



The line will feature apparel and footwear. pic.twitter.com/81zCkoQuJ7 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 13, 2024

Why does Tiger Woods have a new brand?

Back in January, Woods announced that his 27-year partnership with Nike had ended, per ESPN.

He released a statement on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, to express his thanks to Nike and prepare his followers for the future, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

He said, “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. ... People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!”

Many people were puzzled by the split, per the Deseret News. The partnership had ended amicably, and many wondered what “another chapter” would be.

But with hopes to play once a month in 2024, per Golf.com, and with his new brand launching — the Sun Day Red website went up right after the announcement on Monday, and TaylorMade has plans to launch its first line on May 1, per ESPN — Woods appears ready to write that new chapter.

