Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring record

And just like that, Caitlin Clark is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball.

Clark, the elite Iowa Hawkeyes guard, came into the game against Michigan tonight needing eight points to become the all-time highest scorer, per ESPN. She began the game with 3,520 points, chasing the previous record holder Kelsey Plum (Washington) at 3,527.

It only took her two minutes and 15 seconds to break the record.

Clark had 5 points within the first 50 seconds of the game. On the first play, she backed down to the hoop for a layup. A few seconds later she came off a screen to sink a 3-pointer.

And barely over a minute later, at the 7:45 mark in the first quarter and in iconic Caitlin Clark fashion, she pulled up from the logo to hit the record-breaking shot.

HISTORY ‼️ Caitlin Clark is the new NCAA Women’s Basketball’s All-Time Leading Scorer. 🐐#CaitlinCoverage x @statefarm



Per ESPN, Clark is the first Division I women’s player to get 3,000 points and 1,000 assists. And she isn’t done yet, either.

With four games left for Iowa in the regular season and with a high likelihood of a deep run in the NCAA tournament, Clark has a shot to break NCAA men’s record, too.

At the time of writing this, she already had 28 points in the first half, bringing her scoring total to 3,548 points. Coming into the Michigan game, Clark averaged 32.1 points per game, according to ESPN.

The men’s record is held by LSU’s Pete Maravich, who played 1967-70, with 3,667 points, per ESPN.

