Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 15, 2024 | 
Sports College Basketball Women’s Basketball

Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring record

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard surpasses Kelsey Plum’s record of 3,527 points

By Tyler Nelson
SHARE Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women’s basketball all-time scoring record
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after breaking the NCAA women’s career scoring record.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after breaking the NCAA women’s career scoring record during the first half of the team’s college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Matthew Putney, Associated Press

And just like that, Caitlin Clark is the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball. 

Clark, the elite Iowa Hawkeyes guard, came into the game against Michigan tonight needing eight points to become the all-time highest scorer, per ESPN. She began the game with 3,520 points, chasing the previous record holder Kelsey Plum (Washington) at 3,527.

It only took her two minutes and 15 seconds to break the record. 

Clark had 5 points within the first 50 seconds of the game. On the first play, she backed down to the hoop for a layup. A few seconds later she came off a screen to sink a 3-pointer.

And barely over a minute later, at the 7:45 mark in the first quarter and in iconic Caitlin Clark fashion, she pulled up from the logo to hit the record-breaking shot.

Per ESPN, Clark is the first Division I women’s player to get 3,000 points and 1,000 assists. And she isn’t done yet, either.

With four games left for Iowa in the regular season and with a high likelihood of a deep run in the NCAA tournament, Clark has a shot to break NCAA men’s record, too.

At the time of writing this, she already had 28 points in the first half, bringing her scoring total to 3,548 points. Coming into the Michigan game, Clark averaged 32.1 points per game, according to ESPN.

The men’s record is held by LSU’s Pete Maravich, who played 1967-70, with 3,667 points, per ESPN.

Next Up In Sports
BYU streaking toward the destination Mark Pope always envisioned
Select Health announced as RSL jersey sponsor in ‘major partnership’ with Intermountain Health
What to know about Utah Jazz players competing in NBA All-Star Weekend
This Chiefs player says he comforted kids after the Kansas City parade shooting
He was the head coach of the team that blew out USU during bowl season. Now he’s a P5 position coach
Talented but inexperienced BYU has 11 games to prepare for rough and tumble Big 12