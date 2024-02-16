Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and Team Jalen win NBA Rising Stars tournament

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is a Rising Stars champion.

On Friday night in Indianapolis, Kessler played for Team Jalen (Rose) against Team Detlef (Schrempf) with Team Jalen coming out on top in the Rising Stars final. Kessler scored four points in the championship game.

Indiana Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin, representing the 2024 All-Star host team, was named Rising Stars MVP.

The opening game of the tournament was between Team Tamika (Catchings) and Team Jalen, which pitted Kessler and Jazz rookie Keyonte George against one another.

Although George’s squad, Team Tamika, started out with a 9-0 run, Team Jalen stormed back to win the opening game and advance to the Rising Stars final.

Mathurin scored 18 points to lead Team Jalen in the opening game.

Kessler had just two points but was issued a foul for the friendliest illegal screen ever as he bear hugged George to prevent the Jazz guard from following Jordan Hawkins toward the rim.

the friendliest screen you’ve seen 🫶 pic.twitter.com/eFcMwAlue7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 17, 2024

But George got Kessler back. In his lone scoring play of the game, George faked out Kessler and for a wrap-around shot at the rim.

the moment you were all waiting for: pic.twitter.com/joScdMxA4F — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 17, 2024

Though the glory and Rising Stars title went to Team Jalen, the second game of the night between Team Pau (Gasol) and Team Detlef was the highlight of the evening.

Team Pau was largely considered the favorite in the mini tournament due to having Rookie of the Year front runner Victor Wembanyama on the roster. But in a matchup against Team Detlef, made up of G League and two-way players, they fell short.

Winners of the Rising Stars tournament earn a $25,000 bonus.

This story will be updated.

