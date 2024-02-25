Facebook Twitter
Jazz 128, Spurs 109: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) passes the ball during a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

Marielle Scott, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-109 on Sunday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Lauri Markkanen paced the Jazz with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block, and he did it all efficiently, shooting 10-of-18 overall and going 5-of-8 from deep.

Worst performance: Jeremy Sochan hit one free throw, missed all of his five field-goal attempts and more importantly, was entirely forgettable in his 29 minutes.

48: The Jazz held the Spurs to 48 points in the paint, and considering the Spurs’ personnel — most notably 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama — that’s a pretty good number.

10-4: Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton finished the night with 10 assists each and combined for 38 points. Sexton and Kris Dunn finished with four steals apiece.

34: The Jazz forced the Spurs to commit 20 turnovers and converted those miscues into 34 points on the other side.

Best of the best: Markkanen not only had an efficient game on both sides of the floor, he also closed things out having committed zero fouls.

Honorable mention: John Collins played a pretty clean game and when the Spurs had cut into the Jazz’s 24-point early lead, his shot making and presence on the court really helped the Jazz pull away again. He finished with 20 points, eight assists, two blocks and two steals.

