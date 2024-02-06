A guide to the 2024 Super Bowl for casual sports fans: Time, place, halftime show and more

Even if you don’t follow sports, it’s almost impossible to miss chatter about the upcoming Super Bowl game. Whether you tune in for football, a potential Swift sighting, the halftime performance or just to laugh during commercial breaks — the Super Bowl has something to offer everyone.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Super Bowl game.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The game will kickoff at Allegiant Stadium at 4:30 p.m. MST.

“They’re hoping that people will tune in as early as possible in that 6-6:30 hour Eastern Time and catch most of the messaging that they want to deliver,” says Dennis Deninger, who spent 25 years as an ESPN production executive and now teaches a Super Bowl course at Syracuse University, per NBC News.

“They need the anthem person to be out there. They need the fireworks to go off. They need the coin toss to happen,” Deninger continues. “I suspect it’s going to kickoff around 6:34 (ET). ... That’s my educated guess.”

What teams are playing in the 2024 Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl game.

The 49ers have won five Super Bowl Champion titles, the most recent being in 1995. On the other hand, the Chiefs have won just three Super Bowl Championship titles but they took down the Philadelphia Eagles during last year’s championship game.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl this year?

Usher will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. Charles Sykes, Associated Press

Usher will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. The singer made an appearance during the 2011 Super Bowl halftime show with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am, per The Associated Press. His stage time lasted less than two minutes, but provided him with “cheat sheet” going into his first Super Bowl show as a headliner. He is expected to put on a 13-minute performance.

“This is a celebration of my legacy. It’s a celebration of my music. It’s a celebration of my passion,” Usher told ET. “Thirty years ago that journey started and now it’s landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy.”

In addition to Usher’s halftime performance, Reba McEntire (aka “The Queen of Country”) will sing the National Anthem before kickoff.

“I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time,” McEntire wrote on X,

McEntire’s performance will be followed by a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by Post Malone and then Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Is Taylor Swift going to be at the Super Bowl game?

Taylor Swift cheers for the Chiefs on Sept. 24, 2023. Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press

Maybe.

Swift is performing in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 10 — the Super Bowl game is on Feb. 11. So while it is possible, she has a tight window to get to the game on time.

“If she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the Japan Embassy wrote in an Instagram statement loaded with Swift-related puns.

“We wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red,” the statement concluded.

How do you watch the Super Bowl from home?

The 2024 Super Bowl game will be broadcast on CBS, NBC, FOX and Nickelodeon. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and Fubo TV, per ET.