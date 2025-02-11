And just like that, BYU is back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The Cougars picked up a desperately-needed Quad 1 victory Tuesday against West Virginia, rallying back after playing from behind for the majority of the night to capture a 73-69 triumph in Morgantown.

3 takeaways

BYU cleaned up its act in the second half. The first 20 minutes of play were rather ugly for the Cougars, who shot just 35.7% from the field with nine turnovers. Such inefficiency and offensive recklessness would never prevail against a quality opponent such as West Virginia.

After halftime, however, BYU got its groove back, making 55.6% of its field goals and turning the ball over just three times.

Egor Demin was at the center of the Cougars’ second half comeback, scoring 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting when the game mattered most (he finished with 16).

BYU’s bench saved the day. The Cougars’ reserves were outstanding against the Mountaineers, contributing 38 points in a game the team needed every single one of them.

In his fourth season with the program, Trey Stewart finally experienced his signature moment at BYU, posting eight points along with a pair of 3-pointers that each came in must-score situations.

Kanon Catchings scored 11 points, Fousseyni Traore dropped seven with six rebounds and Dallin Hall added six points and a team-high four assists.

Playing his most minutes in over a month, Mihailo Boskovic scored six of the most night’s most important points — a 3-pointer late in the second half to cut the deficit to one and an and-one layup that ultimately sealed the victory for the Cougars.

BYU needed this win badly and got a complete team victory to get the job done. Plus, isn’t it fun to see a new, unlikely hero step up every once in a while?

The importance of this win can’t be overstated. The Cougars notched their third Quad 1 victory of the season against West Virginia, providing a major boost for their tournament resumé to merit an at-large bid.

But beating the Mountaineers provides something just as valuable as a resumé booster: momentum. BYU returns home to Provo to host a red-hot Kansas State squad Saturday, then faces perennial power Kansas Tuesday night for one of the most iconic matchups in Marriott Center history.

Following the homestand, the Cougars head south for road clashes with Arizona — who already beat BYU once — and Arizona State.

Just splitting the next four games will keep Kevin Young’s squad in a favorable spot resumé-wise. The coming two weeks once appeared daunting, but with this win over West Virginia under now their belt, the Cougars can tackle the challenge with a greater amount of confidence, especially if Demin and the bench continue to be so effective.