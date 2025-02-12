Syracuse's Mason Carlson, left, and Layton's Lander Bosh competed against each other in last year's 6A 120-pound final of the 6A state wrestling tournament. This year they are in different brackets, and both advanced to the semifinals.

Juab’s quest for a ninth-straight 3A state championship is in great shape after a strong opening two rounds of the 3A state tournament at UVU on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wasps advanced 12 wrestlers into Thursday’s semifinals, as they opened up a 31-point lead over South Summit, 124-93.

Layton’s bid for a 3-peat in 6A got off to a strong start as well on Wednesday. Nine Layton wrestlers advance to the semifinals as it built a 110-98.5 lead over Westlake heading into the final day of competition on Thursday.

The semifinals begin at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, and championship matches will begin at 5:30 p.m.

In 6A, Layton’s Geronimo Rivera headlines a great group of defending state champs as the 132-pounder is seeking a fourth consecutive individual state title, one of eight defending champs who advanced to Thursday’s semifinals.

Three two-time champions remain in contention: Syracuse’s Mason Carlson (126), Westlake’s Josh Fish (150) and Corner Canyon’s Kaydon Williams (285).

Four other defending champions join them in the semis: Riverton’s Samuel Moody (126), Westlake’s Corbyn Robison (120), Westlake’s Curtis Borge (132) and Layton’s Noah Bull (150).

In 3A four defending champs are just two wins away from claiming back-to-back titles. Juab’s Ladd Holman (157), Union’s Tucker Roybal (165), and South Summit’s Ben Smith (175) and Trayvn Boger (285) all advanced to Thursday’s semifinals.

Class 6A state tournament

Day 1 Team scores

Layton, 110 Westlake, 98.5 Corner Canyon, 88 Davis, 69.5 Syracuse, 62.5 Pleasant Grove, 54 Riverton, 48 Lone Peak, 38.5 American Fork, 31.5 Fremont, 28

Thursday’s semifinals matches

106

Michael Kowalski (Layton) vs. Easton Olson (Riverton)

Kacen Jones (Corner Canyon) vs. Kaden Oldroyd (Westlake)

113

Aiden Bastian (Layton) vs. Hudson York (Corner Canyon)

Jacob Millward (Skyridge) vs. Perry Fowler (Syracuse)

120

Lander Bosh (Layton) vs. Corbyn Robison (Westlake)

Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon) vs. Dax Christensen (Bingham)

126

Samuel Moody (Riverton) vs. Jamyne Xoumphonphackdy (Westlake)

Coleton Tobler (Copper Hills) vs. Mason Carlson (Syracuse)

132

Geronimo Rivera (Layton) vs. Parker Garcia (Corner Canyon)

Caleb Jackson (Pleasant Grove) vs. Curtis Borge (Westlake)

138

Wyatt Bingham (Pleasant Grove) vs. Cole Fenwick (Layton)

Hanks Jacobson (American Fork) vs. Israel Borge (Westlake)

144

Logan Crowther (Layton) vs. Micah Murdoch (American Fork)

Austin Ellis (Davis) vs. Teague Brown (Syracuse)

150

Noah Bull (Layton) vs. Payden Woolsey (Corner Canyon)

Tege Kelley (American Fork) vs. Josh Fish (Westlake)

157

Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove) vs. Karl Ledbetter (Corner Canyon)

Gavin Regis (Layton) vs. Korbin Chuchran (Westlake)

165

Ryker Roundy (Davis) vs. Coen Maxwell (Mountain Ridge)

Luke Skousen (Lone Peak) vs. Kaizen Detoles (Westlake)

175

Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove) vs. Shepard Stephens (Davis)

Kamren Wolff (Fremont) vs. Dylan Shafizadeh (Riverton)

190

Elijah Hawes (Layton) vs. Jake Bott (Davis)

Macrae Parker (Herriman) vs. Jace Vanorman (Farmington)

215

Ridge Lindley (Fremont) vs. Ethan Templeton (Lone Peak)

Ben Brown (Davis) vs. Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon)

285

Jared Smith (Lone Peak) vs. Patrick O’Banion (Lone Peak)

Kaydon Williams (Corner Canyon) vs. Ty Hunter (Syracuse)

Class 3A state tournament

Day 1 Team scores

Juab, 124 South Summit, 93 Delta, 88.5 Canyon View, 87.5 Morgan, 82 Carbon, 68.5 Union, 68 Grantsville, 36 North Sanpete, 35.5 Manti, 29

Thursday’s semifinals matches

106

Evan Centeno (Ben Lomond) vs. Jantz Greenhalgh (Carbon)

Trevor Cowan (Juab) vs. Kyler Jenkins (Delta)

113

Decker Ford (Juab) vs. Nash Jensen (Delta)

Krew King (North Sanpete) vs. Trystyn Ashby (Delta)

120

Durke Larsen (Manti) vs. Teagin Poulsen (North Sanpete)

Jet Abbott (Juab) vs. Uriah Anderson (Delta)

126

Grady Roybal (Union) vs. Rylon Teeples (South Summit)

Braxten Blackett (Juab) vs. Traedun Osborne (Juab)

132

Bryce Pulver (South Summit) vs. Harvey Walgren (Delta)

Limoni Matakaiongo (Canyon View) vs. Drake Johnson (Juab)

138

Cole Cavalieri (Canyon View) vs. Riker Ohearon (Carbon)

Carter Anderson (Delta) vs. Teegan Anderson (Juab)

144

Zane Winter (South Summit) vs. Trey Bradshaw (Delta)

Drew Korth (Morgan) vs. Jack Burdick (Carbon)

150

Nathan Nicoll (Canyon View) vs.Garrett Perry (Juab)

Kash Nelson (Delta) vs. Luke Woolsey (Morgan)

157

Alex Crawley (Canyon View) vs. Skyler Crowther (Morgan)

Ryker Jones (Grantsville) vs. Ladd Holman (Juab)

165

Tucker Roybal (Union) vs. Kayden Lynn (Juab)

Deegan Davies (Canyon View) vs. Carson Nelson (Delta)

175

Ben Smith (South Summit) vs. Jimmy Larson (Juab)

Jed Chatwin (Union) vs. Chase Allen (Morgan)

190

Ryker Woodward (South Summit) vs. Devon Byars (Emery)

Oxley Yama (Juab) vs. Tagg Rich (Morgan)

215

Weston Richins (Union) vs. Gabe Toone (Morgan)

Oscar Dominguez (South Summit) vs. Taualoa Laupapa (North Sanpete)

285