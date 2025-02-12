Juab’s quest for a ninth-straight 3A state championship is in great shape after a strong opening two rounds of the 3A state tournament at UVU on Wednesday afternoon.
The Wasps advanced 12 wrestlers into Thursday’s semifinals, as they opened up a 31-point lead over South Summit, 124-93.
Layton’s bid for a 3-peat in 6A got off to a strong start as well on Wednesday. Nine Layton wrestlers advance to the semifinals as it built a 110-98.5 lead over Westlake heading into the final day of competition on Thursday.
The semifinals begin at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, and championship matches will begin at 5:30 p.m.
In 6A, Layton’s Geronimo Rivera headlines a great group of defending state champs as the 132-pounder is seeking a fourth consecutive individual state title, one of eight defending champs who advanced to Thursday’s semifinals.
Three two-time champions remain in contention: Syracuse’s Mason Carlson (126), Westlake’s Josh Fish (150) and Corner Canyon’s Kaydon Williams (285).
Four other defending champions join them in the semis: Riverton’s Samuel Moody (126), Westlake’s Corbyn Robison (120), Westlake’s Curtis Borge (132) and Layton’s Noah Bull (150).
In 3A four defending champs are just two wins away from claiming back-to-back titles. Juab’s Ladd Holman (157), Union’s Tucker Roybal (165), and South Summit’s Ben Smith (175) and Trayvn Boger (285) all advanced to Thursday’s semifinals.
Class 6A state tournament
Day 1 Team scores
- Layton, 110
- Westlake, 98.5
- Corner Canyon, 88
- Davis, 69.5
- Syracuse, 62.5
- Pleasant Grove, 54
- Riverton, 48
- Lone Peak, 38.5
- American Fork, 31.5
- Fremont, 28
Thursday’s semifinals matches
106
- Michael Kowalski (Layton) vs. Easton Olson (Riverton)
- Kacen Jones (Corner Canyon) vs. Kaden Oldroyd (Westlake)
113
- Aiden Bastian (Layton) vs. Hudson York (Corner Canyon)
- Jacob Millward (Skyridge) vs. Perry Fowler (Syracuse)
120
- Lander Bosh (Layton) vs. Corbyn Robison (Westlake)
- Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon) vs. Dax Christensen (Bingham)
126
- Samuel Moody (Riverton) vs. Jamyne Xoumphonphackdy (Westlake)
- Coleton Tobler (Copper Hills) vs. Mason Carlson (Syracuse)
132
- Geronimo Rivera (Layton) vs. Parker Garcia (Corner Canyon)
- Caleb Jackson (Pleasant Grove) vs. Curtis Borge (Westlake)
138
- Wyatt Bingham (Pleasant Grove) vs. Cole Fenwick (Layton)
- Hanks Jacobson (American Fork) vs. Israel Borge (Westlake)
144
- Logan Crowther (Layton) vs. Micah Murdoch (American Fork)
- Austin Ellis (Davis) vs. Teague Brown (Syracuse)
150
- Noah Bull (Layton) vs. Payden Woolsey (Corner Canyon)
- Tege Kelley (American Fork) vs. Josh Fish (Westlake)
157
- Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove) vs. Karl Ledbetter (Corner Canyon)
- Gavin Regis (Layton) vs. Korbin Chuchran (Westlake)
165
- Ryker Roundy (Davis) vs. Coen Maxwell (Mountain Ridge)
- Luke Skousen (Lone Peak) vs. Kaizen Detoles (Westlake)
175
- Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove) vs. Shepard Stephens (Davis)
- Kamren Wolff (Fremont) vs. Dylan Shafizadeh (Riverton)
190
- Elijah Hawes (Layton) vs. Jake Bott (Davis)
- Macrae Parker (Herriman) vs. Jace Vanorman (Farmington)
215
- Ridge Lindley (Fremont) vs. Ethan Templeton (Lone Peak)
- Ben Brown (Davis) vs. Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon)
285
- Jared Smith (Lone Peak) vs. Patrick O’Banion (Lone Peak)
- Kaydon Williams (Corner Canyon) vs. Ty Hunter (Syracuse)
Class 3A state tournament
Day 1 Team scores
- Juab, 124
- South Summit, 93
- Delta, 88.5
- Canyon View, 87.5
- Morgan, 82
- Carbon, 68.5
- Union, 68
- Grantsville, 36
- North Sanpete, 35.5
- Manti, 29
Thursday’s semifinals matches
106
- Evan Centeno (Ben Lomond) vs. Jantz Greenhalgh (Carbon)
- Trevor Cowan (Juab) vs. Kyler Jenkins (Delta)
113
- Decker Ford (Juab) vs. Nash Jensen (Delta)
- Krew King (North Sanpete) vs. Trystyn Ashby (Delta)
120
- Durke Larsen (Manti) vs. Teagin Poulsen (North Sanpete)
- Jet Abbott (Juab) vs. Uriah Anderson (Delta)
126
- Grady Roybal (Union) vs. Rylon Teeples (South Summit)
- Braxten Blackett (Juab) vs. Traedun Osborne (Juab)
132
- Bryce Pulver (South Summit) vs. Harvey Walgren (Delta)
- Limoni Matakaiongo (Canyon View) vs. Drake Johnson (Juab)
138
- Cole Cavalieri (Canyon View) vs. Riker Ohearon (Carbon)
- Carter Anderson (Delta) vs. Teegan Anderson (Juab)
144
- Zane Winter (South Summit) vs. Trey Bradshaw (Delta)
- Drew Korth (Morgan) vs. Jack Burdick (Carbon)
150
- Nathan Nicoll (Canyon View) vs.Garrett Perry (Juab)
- Kash Nelson (Delta) vs. Luke Woolsey (Morgan)
157
- Alex Crawley (Canyon View) vs. Skyler Crowther (Morgan)
- Ryker Jones (Grantsville) vs. Ladd Holman (Juab)
165
- Tucker Roybal (Union) vs. Kayden Lynn (Juab)
- Deegan Davies (Canyon View) vs. Carson Nelson (Delta)
175
- Ben Smith (South Summit) vs. Jimmy Larson (Juab)
- Jed Chatwin (Union) vs. Chase Allen (Morgan)
190
- Ryker Woodward (South Summit) vs. Devon Byars (Emery)
- Oxley Yama (Juab) vs. Tagg Rich (Morgan)
215
- Weston Richins (Union) vs. Gabe Toone (Morgan)
- Oscar Dominguez (South Summit) vs. Taualoa Laupapa (North Sanpete)
285
- Trayvn Boger (South Summit) vs. Jaxton Holyoak (Canyon View)
- Tate Killian (Canyon View) vs. Coleman Thorson (Richfield)