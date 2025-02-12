Red Bull Air Force skydiver Amy Chmelecki, House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, Gov. Spencer Cox, Jeff Robbins, Utah Sports Commission president and CEO, and Red Bull Air Force skydiver Mike Brewer pose for a photo during a press conference to announce the debut of the Red Bull Soapbox Race Utah at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. The race will take place at the Capitol on June 14.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is going to be stepping on a different kind of soapbox this summer.

For the first time ever, the Red Bull Soapbox Race is coming to Utah, the governor announced Wednesday alongside Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz and Utah Sports Commission president Jeff Robbins.

“We get on our soapboxes a lot, but this is a little different. We just want you to know this is the fun kind of soapbox event. We can’t wait to be here. We can’t wait to see it. We can’t wait to again welcome the world to Utah,” Cox said.

Standing on the steps of the Capitol, Cox called Utah “the state of sport” as well as “the state of extreme sport.”

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at a press conference to announce the debut of the Red Bull Soapbox Race Utah at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. The race will take place at the Capitol on June 14. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Since the Utah Sports Commission’s creation in 2000, there have been 1,100 sporting events, which is “almost one a week,” Adams said. Those events have generated $3.7 billion in economic impact.

Cox noted that nine years from Wednesday, the Olympics will be back in Utah and this race is one of the thousands of events the state will host between now and the 2034 Opening Ceremony.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race will take place Saturday, June 14, on the Utah Capitol grounds and in Downtown Salt Lake City.

“We’re going to be on the same soapbox together, hopefully, as we run down the hill,” Adams said of Cox and Schultz. The Senate president said they might need more than helmets to come out unscathed.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race is the latest event in Red Bull’s 20-year partnership with the Utah Sports Commission, which is the company’s longest partnership with any of its global partners.

“From the RedBull Air Race in Monument Valley to the Rampage in the stunning landscapes of the south and southwest Utah and now the Soapbox in the heart of Utah’s capital city, these events showcase Utah’s breathtaking beauty and, more importantly, our amazing people that we have here in the state of Utah,” Schultz said.

House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, speaks during a press conference to announce the debut of the Red Bull Soapbox Race Utah at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. The race will take place at the Capitol on June 14. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

What is the Red Bull Soapbox Race?

The Red Bull Soapbox Race began in 2000 and has had races in every continent but Antarctica.

Racers will create their own small non-motorized cars to race down a course filled with ramps, jumps and other obstacles.

And these aren’t just any cars. Points are awarded for creativity.

Robbins described the Red Bull Soapbox Race as “one of the top sports and entertainment events in the world.”

“This is going to be something that the citizens will love. It’s great family entertainment,” he said.

The top three winners of the Utah race will receive “exclusive Red Bull experiences,” according to Mike Brewer of the Red Bull Air Force, who kicked the press conference off with a pair of skydivers.

“I’ve had the opportunity to see people do incredible things when they are given the chance, so at the Red Bull Soapbox race, Utahns will have that chance to get their creativity wings,” Brewer said.

Gov. Spencer Cox, House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, Jeff Robbins, Utah Sports Commission president and CEO, Red Bull Air Force skydiver Mike Brewer and Red Bull Air Force skydiver Amy Chmelecki pose for a photo on a soapbox car during a press conference to announce the debut of the Red Bull Soapbox Race Utah at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. The race will take place at the Capitol on June 14. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

How to participate in Utah’s Red Bull Soapbox Race

Participants can apply online by completing an application and submitting a sketch of their design online.

Red Bull is looking for creative soapboxes. “It can be anything they want. It just can’t be ordinary,” according to Red Bull.

Participants will be judged on speed, “design, pre-race performance and showmanship.”

The soapbox creations must meet the following rules:

Have brakes

Only be powered by gravity

Not exceed measurements of 6 feet wide and 12 feet long

Not be less than 7 inches from the ground

Not be taller than 7 feet

Not weigh more than 176 pounds.

Participants can have a pit crew comprising up to four people.