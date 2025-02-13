FILE — Wrestlers are introduced for state championships at UVU in Orem on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Spanish Fork led by only a single point over Box Elder after day one of the 5A state tournament. The Bees were fighting for its first state championship since 2011 while the Dons were searching for a second consecutive state title.

It was close through day two, but ultimately Spanish Fork found late separation and took home the 5A state championship trophy alongside five individual titles.

“We just tell them to control what they can control,” said Spanish Fork head coach Kip Spencer. “You win the next possisiton, whether it’s your next match, whether you’re on top or whether you’re on bottom. Just win the next position and score a lot of points.”

Spanish Fork’s Karson Shelley headlined the Dons’ successful day with his fourth individual state title with a win over Roy’s Kaleb Blackner in the 120-pound weight class.

“I’ve been wanting to do this since I started wrestling in first grade and it never really seemed possible until I started my freshman year and realized I can do this,” Shelley said. Shelley’s younger brother Easton Shelley got the day started off with a win for Spanish Fork in the 106-pound weight class.

However, Spanish Fork was in no position to cruise to a state title. Box Elder fought multiple times to keep itself in range of first place. A crucial win came in the 157-pound weight class as the Bees’ Easton Connelly defeated Spanish Fork’s Jaxon Sorenson to keep them in the title race.

“It means everything,” Connelly said. “I’ve tried so hard for three years, every single day, to get here. I imangined it in my head for three years and to finally be here and win is the greatest feeling of my entire life.”

While Connelly gave Box Elder a fighting chance, Dons’ Ryker Olson took first in the 165-pound weight class to widen the gap. Spanish Fork’s Porter Olson and Hyrum King also took home individual titles.

While Spanish Fork and Box Elder took first and second, Wasatch also had a successful day with five wrestlers taking home an individual title.

5A state championship

At UVU

Team scores

Spanish Fork, 331 Box Elder, 319.5 Wasatch, 211.5 Salem Hills, 112 Viewmont, 93 Roy, 75.5 Bountiful, 70 Northridge, 57 Brighton, 51 Springville, 48.5

Individual Results

106 pounds

Easton Shelley, Spanish Fork, So. Ryker Winward, Box Elder, Fr. Zach Fowlke, Salem Hills, So. Connor Avery, Cedar Valley, Fr. Tate Allred, Olympus, So. Ryder Thomas, Salem Hills, Fr.

Championship — Easton Shelley, Spanish Fork def. Ryker Winward, Box Elder, Fall 4:48

113 pounds

William Shallenberger, Wasatch, Fr. Taegan Leavitt, Spanish Fork, So. Conley Evans, Box Elder, So. Jacob Gardner, Woods Cross, So. Stetler Lloyd, Spanish Fork, Jr. Ken Starr, Roy, So.

Championship — William Shallenberger, Wasatch def. Taegan Leavitt, Spanish Fork, Dec 7-4

120 pounds

Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork, Sr. Kaleb Blackner, Roy, Jr. Farrell Burman, Wasatch, Sr. Mesiah Montoya, Kearns, Sr. Uriel Castillo, Cedar Valley, Jr. Bennett Weight, Salem Hills, Jr.

Championship — Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork def. Kaleb Blackner, Roy, TF-1.5 3:37 (17-0)

126 pounds

Mason Bingham, Box Elder, Sr. Kyler Spencer, Spanish Fork, Jr. Scotty Keller, Bountiful, Sr. Walter Beacham, Alta, Jr. Rylan Winward, Box Elder, So. Seth Hall, Skyline, Jr.

Championship — Mason Bingham, Box Elder def. Kyler Spencer, Spanish Fork, Dec 2-0

132 pounds

Benjamin Kohler, Wasatch, Jr. Kolvin Thompson, Box Elder, So. Maximo Quintana, Roy, Jr. Brody Vogelsberg, Spanish Fork, Sr. Brody Rydalch, Bountiful, Jr. Saul Gamino, Box Elder, Sr.

Championship — Benjamin Kohler, Wasatch def. Kolvin Thompson, Box Elder, MD 11-3

138 pounds

Daxton Bonner, Wasatch, Jr. Bostyn Tucker, Box Elder, Sr. Spencer Rees, Viewmont, Sr. Pace Williams, Olympus, Jr. Enoc Oteo torgenson, Timpview, Jr. Cahill Simons, Spanish Fork, Sr.

Championship — Daxton Bonner, Wasatch def. Bostyn Tucker, Box Elder, TF-1.5 2:42 (22-6)

144 pounds

Max Richins, Wasatch, Jr. Blake Buckway, Box Elder, Sr. Landon Hill, Brighton, Jr. Logan Mcnally, Wasatch, Fr. Adam Mitchell, Cedar Valley, Jr. Alex Lindquist, Viewmont, Sr.

Championship — Max Richins, Wasatch def. Blake Buckway, Box Elder, Fall 2:47

150 pounds

Porter Olson, Spanish Fork, Sr. Ian Nielsen, West, Sr. Jacob Redd, Viewmont, Sr. Joshua Helleksen, Northridge, Sr. Jonah Ware, Wasatch, Jr. Elijah Sanders, Clearfield, Sr.

Championship — Porter Olson, Spanish Fork def. Ian Nielsen, West, MD 8-0

157 pounds

Easton Connelly, Box Elder, Sr. Jaxon Sorenson, Spanish Fork, Sr. Scott Naylor, West Jordan, Sr. Wyatt Mangelson, Spanish Fork, Sr. Xander Gasser, Maple Mountain, Sr. Isaac Grieve, Highland, Jr.

Championship — Easton Connelly, Box Elder def. Jaxon Sorenson, Spanish Fork, TF-1.5 5:10 (18-2)

165 pounds

Ryker Olson, Spanish Fork, Jr. Eli Jurgens, Box Elder, Jr. Tayson Wylie, Box Elder, So. Beck Sanders, Bountiful Corbin Yoder, Salem Hills, Sr. Joel Dominguez, Kearns, Sr.

Championship — Ryker Olson, Spanish Fork def. Eli Jurgens, Box Elder, Dec 9-3

175 pounds

Wyatt Hanssen, Wasatch, So. Logan Cefalo, Box Elder, Jr. Lisiate Valeti, Springville, Jr. Levi Birch, Maple Mountain, Sr. Isaac Liechty, Bountiful, Sr. Manoa Herb, Brighton, Jr.

Championship — Wyatt Hanssen, Wasatch def. Logan Cefalo, Box Elder, TF-1.5 4:08 (20-4)

190 pounds

Hyrum King, Spanish Fork, Jr. Kaden Moore, Salem Hills, Sr. Zion Lavalous-talia, Northridge, Jr. Bodee Burnham, Box Elder, Sr. Bruce Walker, Hunter, So. Fernando Cortez, Brighton, Jr.

Championship — Hyrum King, Spanish Fork def. Kaden Moore, Salem Hills, MD 17-6

215 pounds

Moroni Mahe, Hillcrest, Jr. Preston Graver, Spanish Fork, Jr. Tate Allred, Salem Hills, Sr. Mack Youngberg, Viewmont, Jr. Kaleb Djambov, Viewmont, Sr. Porter Jones, West Jordan, So.

Championship — Moroni Mahe, Hillcrest def. Preston Graver, Spanish Fork, Dec 5-2

285 pounds

Cody Kaleikini, Box Elder, Sr. Carter Rudolph, Roy, Jr. Jonah Mandleco, Clearfield, Sr. Rylen Rude, Northridge, Jr. Tyler Rawlings, Spanish Fork, Sr. Ifo Pili jr., Granger, Jr.

Championship — Cody Kaleikini, Box Elder def. Carter Rudolph, Roy, Dec 7-1