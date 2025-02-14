Westlake forward Isley Sauvao (32) and her teammates celebrate after they defeated Lone Peak in a high school girl’s basketball game held at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

The Westlake Thunder have cut into the Lone Peak Knights’ dominance.

On Friday night, the Thunder secured a thrilling come from behind 45-39 victory against five-time defending region champion Lone Peak to clinch a share of the Region 3 crown.

The teams both finished the regular season with an 8-2 record in region.

“Well, it’s never happened at Westlake before on the girls side,” Thunder head coach Charlotte McFarlane said of winning region. “This is a huge accomplishment for our kids… Our kids have obviously shown that they can come out and compete with the best of any team.”

On Friday the Thunder took an early lead but then trailed for the majority of the game. They trailed by three entering the fourth quarter before taking back the lead thanks to some tough defense and some big free throws by junior Ella Seymore.

Sophomore Janiece Sikander hit a dagger 3-pointer to seal the deal for Westlake.

“Janiece is a sophomore, but she’s one of the smartest basketball players I’ve ever coached,” McFarlane said. “I trust her with the ball in her hands 100% of the time.”

McFarlane knew from the get-go that her team had a chance to do something special this season, thanks to an experience during a fall league game that had almost no impact on the outcome of their season.

In that game, she recalled Friday, her team joined together after an opposing player insulted a Thunder player.

“The moment I could tell we were special was the amount of togetherness we had at that game,” she said.

Westlake now looks ahead to the first game of the 6A playoffs next Thursday.

Following the Westlake girls win, the Thunder boys followed suit, beating Lone Peak 53-46. The Thunder took revenge after a 15-point loss to the Knights earlier this season.

Westlake started out hot, as it scored eight points before Lone Peak was able to find the bottom of the net. The Thunder wound up holding the Knights to well below their season average of 64.3 points per game.

It was a meaningful victory for the Thunder, as they now also share the 2025 Region 3 title with Lone Peak, their first since 2021.