The BYU women’s basketball program captured one of its most impressive wins in the Amber Whiting era Saturday, defeating No. 20 Oklahoma State by a 68-64 margin in Provo.
“This is a big-time win for my women and for the program,” Whiting said. “They have legitimately been going through some hard things lately both on and off the court.
“I’m so proud they stayed with it and had the fight. We still had the problem of turnovers which we have to continue to clean up, but their effort, their energy and their fight is there every single day. I’m so proud of them.”
The Cougars were led by senior Emma Calvert, who scored 19 points with seven rebounds. Calvert’s layup with just over two minutes remaining put BYU ahead for good, with the Cougars outscoring Oklahoma State 21-13 in the final period of play.
Standout freshman Delaney Gibb added 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, while sophomore Amari Whiting posted nine points with four assists and four boards.
BYU shot 50% from the field, held the Cowgirls to a 21.1% mark from 3-point range and managed to overcome 24 team turnovers.
The win marks Whiting’s second ranked victory at the helm of the Cougars, having also taken down No. 18 Baylor in February of 2024.
BYU is now 13-12 on the season, 4-10 in Big 12 play and 45-46 during Whiting’s tenure.