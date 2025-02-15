New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Rams won 21-14.

It wasn’t much, but new New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore gave an impression of what he thinks of veteran do-everything Saint Taysom Hill during his introductory press conference earlier this week.

“A lot of us have been chasing Taysom Hills for a very, very long time and, ultimately, there’s one Taysom Hill, and that’s very important for everyone to recognize,” Moore told reporters Thursday.

It’s unclear at this point what New Orleans’ roster will look like when Moore makes his head-coaching debut this fall, but for the time being, the 34-year-old Hill, a former BYU star, is on contract in New Orleans.

Moore spoke highly of not just Hill, but the roster makeup, even with the Saints coming off a forgettable 5-12 season that necessitated a change at head coach.

“That’s the exciting part about our roster,” the 36-year-old Moore said. “We’ve got a lot of really talented players, we’ve got a lot of versatile players who can do a number of things, and that’s gonna be a huge advantage to us.”

What is Taysom Hill’s contract situation?

While talking about the Saints’ 2025 roster, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said earlier this week he’d be surprised, given his contract situation, if Hill is in New Orleans next season.

The Saints have the worst salary cap situation in the NFL, as they sit more than $50 million over the cap, according to Over the Cap.

Hill has been with the Saints since 2017, the same year he entered the league as an undrafted free agent.

“They have a decision coming on Taysom Hill. Hard to imagine he’d be back in New Orleans, but I guess anything is possible,” Rapoport said during an NFL Network segment.

Going into the 2025 season, Hill would count third-most among Saints players against the team’s cap, at more than $17.9 million, according to Over the Cap.

He is set to earn $10 million in base salary and more than $7.9 million in a prorated signing bonus.

New Orleans could save $10 million in salary cap space if it releases Hill with a post-June 1 designation, per Over the Cap.

Hill’s 2024 season was cut short when he tore his ACL in his left knee on Dec. 1 late in a game against the Los Angeles Rams. The injury was so severe, he was carted off the field.

Last week, Hill shared an update on his recovery with NOLA.com, telling the news outlet that he got off crutches Jan. 28 and is walking on his own power again.

“I’m feeling good,” Hill told NOLA.com’s Rashad Milligan. “Recovery’s going well. It’s a slow process. It’s been seven weeks.”