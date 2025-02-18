It’s an all-time moment for BYU basketball.
The Cougars crushed visiting blue blood Kansas Tuesday night in Provo, handing the Jayhawks their worst loss against an unranked foe in program history.
BYU’s dominance captured plenty of attention online. Here are some of the most notable social media reactions from Cougar fans and other figures across the college basketball world.
These Cougs came to play.#Big12MBB | @BYUMBB pic.twitter.com/E77PPPpM2x— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 19, 2025
BYU BEATS NO. 23 KANSAS BY 34 😱— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 19, 2025
🚨 BYU DESTROYS KANSAS 🚨— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 19, 2025
BYU HANDS NO. 23 KANSAS THEIR BIGGEST LOSS OF THE BILL SELF ERA (tying USC in the 2021 NCAA Tournament) 🤯— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 19, 2025
BYU is an NCAA Tournament team. We saw why that should be the case today. Needed this win in a big way and got it.— Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) February 19, 2025
Kevin Young has an elite offensive team and one of the best rebounding teams in the country.
Richie Saunders deserves more love too.
Imagine telling yourself about this moment when BYU dropped games to Pacific, Portland, etc— Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) February 19, 2025
Everyone is going to talk about BYU’s offense tonight — and it was phenomenal in its own right.— Steve Pierce (@PostJimmer) February 19, 2025
But that was a defensive win, first and foremost. Amazing game plan by @CoachWillVoigt and the crew, flawlessly executed by every player who stepped on the court. Dominant.
🚨ATTENTION (NBA Scouts):🚨— Shaun McKnight (@ShaunMcKnight) February 19, 2025
Richie Saunders NEEDS to be drafted.
We all know Richie is on another level, but Keita and Mag have been incredible! 💪🏾🔥 #GoCougs— Raider Damuni 🇫🇯 (@raiderdamuni) February 19, 2025
If this isn't the low point of the Bill Self era at Kansas, it feels pretty close.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2025
BYU embarrasses the Jayhawks in Provo.
A THIRTY-FOUR POINT DEFEAT!
Ties the largest margin of defeat for this program under Self.
Since joining the Big 12…— ROGUE MIKE (@CougMak) February 19, 2025
BYU football vs Kansas: 0-2
Byu has a 31 point lead on Kansas— Fifth Quarter BYU (@byu_fq) February 19, 2025
Mission accomplished.— Glass Half Ute. (@GlassHalfUte) February 19, 2025
Utah and BYU united to ruin the college basketball season for the state of Kansas.
