Brigham Young Cougars guard Dawson Baker (25) puts up a shot during a game between BYU and the Kansas Jayhawks at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Jackson Payne
By Jackson Payne
Jackson has been writing about sports for the Deseret News since 2023.

It’s an all-time moment for BYU basketball.

The Cougars crushed visiting blue blood Kansas Tuesday night in Provo, handing the Jayhawks their worst loss against an unranked foe in program history.

BYU’s dominance captured plenty of attention online. Here are some of the most notable social media reactions from Cougar fans and other figures across the college basketball world.

