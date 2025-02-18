The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles cheer for their teammates from the bench during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament against the Roy Royals at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles won 69-48 against the Roy Royals.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles a relatively young team, with only one senior on their varsity squad. They struggled in the regular season, finishing sixth in Region 7 with a 3-9 record.

However, when No. 18 Roy visited Tuesday for the first round of the 5A tournament, No. 15 Maple Mountain dominated with a 69-48 win over the Royals.

“The thing is, our record doesn’t indicate how good of a team we are,” said Maple Mountain head coach Dave Lainhart. “We’re in a really tough region and we lost 10 games this year when we either had the lead or we were down by five or less with a minute and a half left. We were right there in almost every single game we played.”

1 of 19 The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles cheer during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles won 69-48 against the Roy Royals. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 2 of 19 Roy Royals guard Ari Strain (23) fights to remain in control of the ball during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 3 of 19 Roy Royals center Jerzee Hart (21) defends Maple Mountain Golden Eagles guard Shay Brown (2) as she drives the ball during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 4 of 19 Roy Royals guard Jazzi Prieto (3) fights to remain in possession of the ball during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 5 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles guard Autumn Jones (31) prepares to shoot a free throw during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles won 69-48 against the Roy Royals. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 6 of 19 The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles cheer for their teammates from the bench during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament against the Roy Royals at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles won 69-48 against the Roy Royals. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 7 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Anna Ellsworth (34) goes up for a shot against the Roy Royals during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 8 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Anna Ellsworth (34) and Roy Royals center Jerzee Hart (21) go up for a rebound during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 9 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Leah Bailey (23) drives the ball toward the basket as Roy Royal Iva Hunt (15) defends her during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 10 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Makayla Smith (32) goes up for a shot with Roy Royals center Jerzee Hart (21) on defense during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 11 of 19 Roy Royals guard Ari Strain (23) runs the ball down the court during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 12 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Makayla Smith (32) goes up for a shot against Roy Royals center Jerzee Hart (21) during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 13 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Kylie Dabling (3) falls after going up for a basket during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament against the Roy Royals at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 14 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles and Roy Royals players leap for the ball during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 15 of 19 Roy Royals guard Jazzi Prieto (3) defends Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Leah Bailey (23) as she runs the ball toward the basket during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 16 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Anna Ellsworth (34) goes up for a shot against Roy Royals center Jerzee Hart (21) during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 17 of 19 Roy Royals guard Rihanna May (30) jumps to block Maple Mountain Golden Eagle Taizley Ball (0) as she goes up for a shot during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 18 of 19 Maple Mountain Golden Eagles guard Autumn Jones (31) shoots a free throw during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News 19 of 19 Roy Royals guard Jazzi Prieto (3) goes up for a basket during the first round of the 5A girls state basketball tournament against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Golden Eagles got an early lead Tuesday thanks to 3-point shooting and they cruised from there. Maple Mountain also sported a full-court press defense which gave the Royals a lot of trouble.

Roy turned the ball over 12 times in the first half, allowing the Golden Eagles to build dominant 37-15 lead at halftime. Maple Mountain ended up forcing 20 Royal turnovers throughout the game.

“That’s our identity,” Lainhart said. “We have to keep it a full court game and our region teams know that. We’ve been doing that all year. Sometimes it works better like tonight, and it worked out great.”

Offensively, it was Maple Mountain sophomore Leah Bailey who led the way with 23 points with four 3-pointers. Bailey also pulled in eight rebounds.

“Coach always tell us good defense turns into easy offense,” Bailey said. “I think we played as a team tonight. We came in and did what we needed to do. We moved the ball and just did what we needed to do as a team.”

The Golden Eagles pulled down 13 offensive rebounds to accompany Roy’s 20 turnovers and led by as many as 33 points in the fourth quarter.

Roy went on a 17-0 run as a last gasp after the Golden Eagles cleared the bench, but it was too late to make any real run at a win.

With the win, Maple Mountain advances to the 5A second round where it will face Region 7 foe and champion Wasatch. The Golden Eagles lost both matchups with the Wasps in the regular season, but Maple Mountain is staying optimistic.

“We’ve got to stay disciplined, limit our mistakes and play our game,” Lainhart said. “If we do that then we’ll have a good chance. They’re they’re a good team and the second seed for a reason.”