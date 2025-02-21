22-23BSB vs Pepperdine 5-20 200 22-23BSB vs Pepperdine 5-20 May 20, 2023 Photo by Donovan Kelly/BYU photo.byu.edu

It’s hard to swing the bat much better than BYU did Thursday night during a game against Cal State Northridge.

The Cougars slugged 10 home runs — with nine coming in the first three innings — in a 19-3 rout of the Matadors.

“We did a good job finding the barrel tonight but I’m even more happy with the zero we put up, defensively, in the first inning,” said BYU coach Trent Pratt. “CSUN is going to come ready to play tomorrow. The second we start thinking we’re really good, this game will humble you in a hurry. We have to make sure we stay humble and hungry and come ready to play good baseball again tomorrow.”

Thursday’s home run derby marked the sixth time in program history BYU has hit 10 or more round-trippers in a single game. The all-time school record is 12, which occurred in 1998 against Air Force.

Left fielder Luke Anderson and second baseman Brock Watkins led the offensive outburst with two home runs each. Crew McChesney, Ryder Robinson, Easton Jones, Cooper Vest, Bryker Hurdsman and Ryker Schow all went yard as well.

Every Cougars starter recorded a hit, with all but one driving in runs. BYU smacked five doubles in the contest as well.

Starting pitcher Payton Gubler recorded the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball with six strikeouts. Additionally, BYU’s bullpen did not surrender a run in four innings of work.

The Cougars are now 3-3 on the season and set to open Big 12 play at home in Provo against UCF on March 13.