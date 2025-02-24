BYU's Richie Saunders dribbles the ball down the court during a game between BYU and the Kansas State at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

D.C. Comics debuts its new “Superman” in theaters nationwide on July 11. BYU fans don’t have to wait that long. The Cougars Man of Steel is already here.

When Richie Saunders hit a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining Saturday night to upset No. 19 Arizona in Tucson, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound junior from Riverton solidified his place in Cougar lore as one worthy and willing to wear the cape and save the day.

In true Hollywood form, Saunders’ heroics came on the same floor where BYU’s former Superman — Jimmer Fredette — set the McKale Center record for most points in a game when he dropped 49 on the Wildcats in 2009.

Saunders was just seven years old at the time. Back then he was a dreamer. On Saturday, and throughout BYU’s second season in the Big 12, he has been a doer.

Never to be mistaken for a bird or a plane, Saunders has found different ways to fly around. His tenacity, which includes deceptive speed and shiftiness, makes him an anytime threat to score at the rim and his high release jump shot is almost impossible to block.

In the rematch at Arizona, Saunders scored 23 points by making eight of 10 shots, including four of five 3-pointers and four of five free throws — with his last two deciding the game. Saturday wasn’t the first time he saved the day or led the way and it likely won’t be his last.

What Saunders has done this season started with a choice he made last summer. After reaching the NCAA Tournament, he watched his head coach walk out the door and take a couple of big pieces with him (Jaxson Robinson and prized recruit Collin Chandler).

Like the pied piper, Mark Pope played his tune for Saunders to follow, too. Richie and his wife Sierra even flew to Kentucky to take a look around. After the visit, they determined the famed bluegrass back there wasn’t any greener for him than what BYU had here.

While working to retain several players from last year’s roster, including Saunders, new coach Kevin Young signed Egor Demin, Kanon Catchings, Keba Keita, Elijah Crawford and Brody Kozlowski. The new additions sent a message from Young to the returners — “I’m glad you are back, but if you want to play, you have got to get better.”

Saunders went and got better, and the transformation has been significant. For a player left out of all the preseason accolades, he has emerged as a force in Big 12 competition. Saunders ranks No. 3 in scoring (18), No. 2 in field goal percentage (.567) and No. 1 in three-point percentage (.457). On Monday, the Big 12 named Saunders the Big 12 Player of the Week for his exploits against the Jayhawks and Wildcats.

The numbers become more impressive when compared to Saunders’ productivity in conference games last year. His scoring has nearly doubled from 9.5, his field goal percentage is up by almost five points, his 3-point percentage has increased by nearly 10 points, and his free-throw percentage has improved by 8.5 points.

It’s almost like he’s from another planet.

Just as camouflaged as Clark Kent, Saunders walks around campus looking like an everyday, low-maintenance guy. He responds humbly to a compliment and is gracious and respectful. His wife and family are his fortress of solitude, but whenever the ball tips off, the cape comes out and he plays like a superhero.

Whether Saunders returns next year to play with the world’s No. 1 recruit AJ Dybansta, Demin (possibly), Keita and other like-minded characters is a decision for another day. Right now, this is his time to shine, and the Big Dance is where he wants to go, and after Saturday, the Cougars look to be headed that way.

Saunders isn’t perfect and kryptonite shows up and causes trouble from time to time, but he is all-in when it comes to determination, effort and leadership. Unlike the fictitious icon, which boasts an “S” on his chest, Saunders keeps that letter on the back of his jersey. Instead, it’s ‘BYU’ in the front and with him leading the way, the Cougars are front and center in the Big 12.

July 11 is a long ways off to see Hollywood’s “Superman.” Fortunately for BYU, they can watch their Man of Steel take flight again as early as Wednesday when Saunders and the Cougars (19-8, 10-6) play at Arizona State (7 p.m., ESPN+).

Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) puts up a 3-pointer shot during a game between BYU and the Kansas State Wildcats at the Marriott Center on the campus of BYU in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

