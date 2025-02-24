Here’s a recap of Monday’s 3A quarterfinals at the UCCU Center in Orem. This story will be updated.

Last year’s runner-up, No. 4 South Summit, will not get a chance to avenge its championship loss as it fell 59-39 to No. 5 Juab in the 3A quarterfinals.

It was the Wasps' day from start to finish. They never let off the gas once they found separation in the second quarter.

Juab focused its efforts on a drive-and-kick style game, which allowed it to get quality shots at the rim and on the perimeter.

“We want to shoot the three ball, but we want it to come from inside out and get those quality looks,” said Juab head coach Kamron Wright. “Several times when we went on those drives, we just found ourselves at the rim and we were able to convert those. We did a good job with that today.”

Quality shots with its tight defense gave Juab a 34-22 lead at half, which South Summit never recovered from.

The Wasps also won the rebounding battle, 40 rebounds to South Summit’s 30, while picking off 14 turnovers.

“I think they did (rebounding and defense) really well,” Wright said. “‘Control what we can control’ has kind of been our mantra all year and they did that today.”

Juab’s offense started to struggle a bit in the third quarter, but its defense kept its lead strong. The Wasps allowed only 17 points in the second half for the dominant 59-39 win.

“We held a team with Logan Woolstenhulme on it to below 40,” Wright said. “My kids just did a fantastic job of buying in and coming out and making sure that they they did what we needed to do to try to slow them down. (Woolstenhulme) still had 18 points, but we made it a hard 18 points for him.”

Offensively, it was 2024 Mr. Baseball Austin Park that led Juab with 24 points in the quarterfinal win.