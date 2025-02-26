Morgan High School celebrates their boys 3A state championship win against Richfield High School at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025.

All season Morgan has been one of the premier offenses in the state, averaging 70 points a night. The Trojans were in unfamiliar territory when it scored only 15 points in the first half of Wednesday’s 3A championship game against Richfield.

“I tried the best I could just to keep it cool,” said Morgan head coach Scott Hunt. “By nature I’m an emotional guy and I can get pretty emotional sometimes in regard to challenging kids. But, I knew this particular group, we just had to be calm, keep our poise and just tell them ‘it’s all right.’”

Morgan returned to form in a big way in the second half, outscoring Richfield 32-18 to reclaim the 3A crown since last doing so in 2019.

The first half went exactly how Richfield would’ve liked. The Wildcats defense gave Morgan one of its hardest challenges this season while guard Gage Yardley scored nine of Richfield’s 14 points in the first half. It trailed by one at halftime, but staying close with Morgan was essential.

“At halftime it’s an even game,” Hunt said. “Basically, I told them in the locker room, ‘Listen, we’re players, you’ve invested, let’s just take a deep breath. You’re playing so fast in your mind offensively, slow down. Let’s just go out and play Morgan basketball and you’ll be fine.’ I told them we’re going to win this game by 15 and it happened.”

Hunt was right, Morgan was fine, thanks in large part to Bracken Saunders.

1 of 13 Morgan High School’s Bracken Saunders, 5, is congratulated as the clock winds down in the boys 3A state championship game against Richfield at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 2 of 13 Morgan High School and Richfield High School compete in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 3 of 13 Richfield’s Gage Yardley tries to pass the ball from the floor while being surrounded by Morgan’s Brody Peterson, 2, and 5, Bracken Saunders, in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 4 of 13 Morgan High School celebrates its boys 3A state championship win against Richfield High School at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 5 of 13 Morgan High School and Richfield High School compete in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 6 of 13 Morgan High School and Richfield High School compete in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 7 of 13 Morgan High School and Richfield High School compete in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 8 of 13 Morgan’s Nate Pace keeps the ball from Richfield’s Slate Reitz in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 9 of 13 Morgan High School and Richfield High School compete in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 10 of 13 Morgan High School and Richfield High School compete in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 11 of 13 Morgan High School and Richfield High School compete in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 12 of 13 Morgan High School celebrates their boys 3A state championship win against Richfield High School at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 13 of 13 Morgan High School and Richfield High School compete in the boys 3A state championship game at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Before his heroics, Saunders struggled in the first half. He scored seven points, but shot only 25%.

“To start that game, I had to sit him down,” Hunt said of Saunders. “He was so wound up and his brain was going too fast. The kid is a warrior, and he knows what it takes. He’s a great player, and Bracken steps up in big moments like this.”

Saunders came back out and fueled the offense in the second half with 19 points and finished with 26 points, five rebounds and three steals. Saunders also had a huge game in the 3A semifinal against Juab with 30 points.

“First half I was kind of playing like a chicken with my head cut off,” Saunders said. “I was flying around and forcing too many things. (Hunt) told me to settle down, play my game, keep letting it fly and it’ll all work out. I trusted him, and he trusted me.”

Morgan outscored Richfield 15-8 in the third quarter and didn’t allow Richfield to get back into the game. The Trojan defense held the Wildcats to 23% from the field and 19% from 3 and made an open Richfield shot a very uncommon occurrence.

The win caps off one of the most dominant seasons in Morgan basketball history. The Trojans finished with a 26-1 record, losing only to 4A runner-up Green Canyon in a one-possession game.

“First time I walked in the gym two years ago, I saw those kids that were sophomores, and I knew that was a special bunch,” Hunt said. “Last year we gave an opportunity to play, didn’t have the success we wanted, 12-12, third in region. I felt pretty good about that with that crew. I knew coming back ... we had something special. It takes a lot to get to this point.”

3A All-Tournament Team

MVP-Bracken Saunders, Morgan

Jake Hansen, Morgan

Gage Yardley, Richfield

Jorgen Southwick, Richfield

JJ Apathjang, Judge Memorial

Austin Park, Juab